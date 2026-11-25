MUMBAI: A day after directing party office-bearers to stay away from the tractor rally, as party MLA Rohit Pawar had announced it “unilaterally”, the NCP (SP) leadership has decided to reconsider its stand on the agitation. The party has called a meeting in Mumbai on November 26 to discuss the effect of the drought in the Vidarbha region, for which it has instructed all its district and city unit chiefs to prepare reports. NCP (SP) insiders said that the meeting had been called to decide whether the party would support the agitation. NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar (PTI)

The development has come when the Maharashtra Congress unit has already declared its support for the six-day tractor rally which will commence from Shegaon in Buldhana and culminate in Nagpur, near Vidhan Bhavan where the winter session of the state legislature is underway.

The NCP (SP) leadership was reportedly upset with Rohit after he announced the rally from Buldhana to Nagpur to press for relief measures for farmers grappling with the severe drought and its aftermath. The MLA made the announcement without consulting the party leadership, including national working president Supriya Sule and Maharashtra chief Shashikant Shinde. He also declared that he would not use the party’s name and election symbol, as he did not want the farmers’ woes to be politicised.

After the unease in the NCP (SP) came to light, Shashikant Shinde claimed that no directives had been issued to partymen to stay away from the rally. “Reports claiming that there is opposition within the party to the agitation are completely baseless,” Shinde told reporters. “Someone has misrepresented the message asking party leaders to attend the meeting scheduled for November 26.”

At the same time, the NCP state unit chief also made it clear that Rohit did not discuss the protest plan either with him or with NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, who is also Rohit’s granduncle. “If Rohit Pawar holds discussions with Sharad Pawar and us, and organises the march under the party’s flag and election symbol, all party leaders will join the agitation and stand firmly by his side,” he said.

Rohit chose to defend his decision of not using the party’s name and election symbol, saying that his protests were organised, keeping broader social interests in mind. “The MPSC agitation in Pune was led by students, and they did not use the party’s symbol there,” he told reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday. “Similarly, we did not use the party symbol during the farmers’ agitation in Pandharpur, as these are larger public issues, and we wanted to ensure that politics did not become a part of the agitation.

Rohit added that the use of a party symbol could lead some people to perceive the agitation as politically motivated. “Therefore, I will not use the party’s name or symbol during the tractor march in Nagpur either,” he said. He also expressed hope that the party would extend its support to the agitation for farmers.

A section of NCP (SP) leaders is reportedly unhappy with the way Rohit has been projecting himself, viewing it as an attempt to overshadow the authority of senior leaders and carve out an independent political identity within the party. Some leaders see his approach as an assertion of unilateral authority. Party sources said that the latest episode had further aggravated simmering tensions within the party’s top leadership.