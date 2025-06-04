NCW seeks report from DGP on Dombivli girl’s abduction, rape, prostitution

MUMBAI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken suo-motu (on its own) cognisance of the alleged abduction, repeated rape and prostitution of a 15-year-old girl from Dombivli. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar has directed Maharashtra’s director general of police (DGP) to conduct a thorough investigation into the case and submit a report on the action taken within three days. New Delhi, India - Oct. 9, 2015: National Commission for Women Building was inaugurated by Union Cabinet Minister for Women & Child Development Maneka Sanjay Gandhi at Jasola Institutional Area in New Delhi, India, on Friday, October 9, 2015. (Photo by Saumya Khandelwal/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

In a post on X on Tuesday, the NCW said it had directed the DGP to ensure a swift and fair investigation. “Immediate arrest of the main accused and strict action under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act, and other applicable laws is paramount. Victim support and rehabilitation must be ensured,” the post read.

The 15-year-old girl was allegedly held captive in a house in a rural area near Dombivli for two months, repeatedly raped, forced to undergo an abortion and also forced into prostitution by a man known to her family, the police said. Four people, including a woman, have been arrested in the case, although the main accused is still at large, the police added. The girl’s ordeal came to light after some workers learnt about it and alerted the police. The police then raided the house where the girl was confined and rescued her.

According to the police, the girl had walked out of her house after a fight with her mother over her Class 10 exams. The main accused, who knew the girl and her family, then cajoled her into coming with him. He then confined her in a house for two months and sexually assaulted her, following which she became pregnant. The man then took her to another individual for an abortion, after which the girl was kept at a couple’s house, where she was forced into prostitution, the police said.

A case was registered under sections 137(2) (kidnapping), 65(1) (rape in certain cases), 88 (causing miscarriage), 143 (trafficking of person), 144 (exploitation of trafficked person) of the BNS and relevant sections of the Pocso Act. Four people, including the couple in whose house the girl was held captive, were arrested.