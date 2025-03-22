NDPS court discharges drugs supplier Ali Asgar Shirazi

Mumbai: A special NDPS court on Friday discharged alleged drug kingpin Ali Asgar Shirazi in a case concerning smuggling of Ketamine and Viagra worth ₹8 crore to Australia and the United Kingdom using a courier service. (Shutterstock)

Shirazi, nabbed from the Mumbai airport in May 2023 by the crime branch, was allegedly in touch with Kailash Rajput, one of the biggest drug suppliers traced to the UK.

The crime branch had raided the premises of a courier office in Andheri East and seized 15 kg Ketamine and 23,000 tablets of Viagra in March 2023. The contraband and the banned medicine were being smuggled to Australia and the UK through the courier, claimed police officials. Vijay Rane and Hasim Shaikh, who ran the courier service, were arrested during the raid. During the probe, officials learnt that the accused had procured Ketamine from Gujarat and he used to smuggle at least 10 kg ketamine every month.

The Anti -Extortion Cell (AEC) had launched a manhunt for Shirazi and issued a Look Out Circular (LOC) against him after arresting several accused in the case.