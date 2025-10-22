Nearly 3K seats vacant; Outdated courses keep students away from agri-studies

Mumbai: State agricultural colleges are facing a sharp decline in admissions this year, raising concerns about the future of the state’s once-promising agricultural education sector. According to official data, nearly 3,000 seats in undergraduate agriculture and allied courses across Maharashtra have remained vacant, and several colleges are now facing the risk of closure due to poor response from students.

The latest admission data from the State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell shows that out of 16,829 available seats in agriculture-related undergraduate courses including agricultural engineering, food technology, biotechnology, community science, forestry, and horticulture only 13,892 have been filled this year. This leaves around 2,937 seats vacant, bringing the total admission rate to 82.5 percent. While private colleges saw a 79% admission rate, government-run colleges have done comparatively better, filling over 95% of their seats.

An education department official pointed out that before 2019 around 16,000 students used to take admission in the agricultural courses, a number that has declined severely in the past five years. A senior official from the agriculture education department said that despite a slight improvement from last year, the overall situation remains concerning. “The drop in student interest is visible. Many private colleges are unable to fill even half of their seats. Some newly launched institutes may have to shut down if this trend continues,” the official added.

The problem for agriculture colleges in Konkan is worse. A former education officer said, “Colleges in the Konkan region, which are bound by a rule reserving 70% of their seats for local students, are struggling to attract enough candidates. A principal from one such college said there were only about 680 applications for nearly 1,400 seats under the local quota this year.”

Colleges affiliated with Dr. Balasaheb Sawant Konkan Krishi Vidyapeeth in Dapoli, and Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth in Parbhani are facing a dire situation. In Ratnagiri district, only 57% of available seats were filled this year.

The College of Agriculture in Thane presents another grim picture. Barely half of its seats were filled this year and courses like agricultural engineering are no longer being offered. The horticulture department too has been shut due to negligible admissions.

According to higher education experts, a major reason for the diminishing interest in agriculture is the mismatch between outdated curricula and the needs of modern agriculture. “Technology has transformed farming, but the courses have not been updated to match industry demands,” said a former official of the Maharashtra Council for Agricultural Education and Research. He also added that the unchecked approval of new colleges despite low demand has worsened the problem.

A college principal from Satara pointed out that the syllabus for agriculture engineering is too theoretical and lacks practical exposure. “Students are losing confidence because they don’t see stable career opportunities. Private sector jobs are limited, and government recruitment has been on hold for years,” the principal said.

Another principal pointed out that the government must appoint a special committee to review current agricultural policies and the curriculum of agricultural education. The principal said that the government must revive agricultural education with new age courses. “Without such measures, what was once considered a stable career path for rural youth may continue to lose relevance in the years to come,” an education official added.