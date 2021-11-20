Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Nepean Sea Road residents to get wide footpath after 12 years
Nepean Sea Road residents to get wide footpath after 12 years

The Nepean Sea Road footpath project is expected to cost 3 crore and the construction work is expected to start by the end of November and will finish by February 2022
A blueprint of the proposed Nepean Sea Road footpath project. (BMC)
Updated on Nov 20, 2021 07:43 PM IST
ByPratip Acharya

Mumbai The residents of Nepean Sea Road will get wide footpaths after a wait of 12 years. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has proposed a plan to expand and beautify the footpaths on the entire one kilometre Nepean Sea Road stretch to make it pedestrian-friendly.

The project is expected to cost 3 crore and the construction work is expected to start by the end of November and will finish by February 2022. It is funded through various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives and local residents are also being involved in the development process.

Speaking with HT, assistant municipal commissioner from D ward Prashant Gaikwad said, “As part of the proposed plan, the carriageway will be 6.5-metre wide and the average width of the footpath will not be less than 2.5 metres. In parking areas and junctions, the footpath could be as wide as 5 metres,” shared Gaikwad.

He also assured that the portions of the road which has zebra crossing, will be elevated to ensure that pedestrians and people with disabilities don’t have to step down from the footpath while crossing the road. The plan also includes making a special bus bay near the existing BEST bus stop.

Rahul Kadri, architect and chairperson of the Nepean Sea Road Citizen’s Forum said, “The idea behind this project is to encourage people to walk instead of using vehicles in the stretch,” Kadri told HT.

