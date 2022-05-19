Nerul cook who raped daughter arrested from Kurla station
The man who fled after raping his 15-year-old daughter has been nabbed from Kurla station while he was planning to escape to his hometown in Jharkhand on Wednesday night.
The 42-year-old accused had kept his phone switched off after being on the run and had briefly switched it on when the police traced the accused to Kurla railway station and nabbed him.
“As per the complainant, the accused had been sexually molesting his daughter for over a year since he brought her to Navi Mumbai. In the wee hours of Wednesday, he raped her. She then told her employee, who took her to the police station and registered a complaint,” Shyam Shinde, senior police inspector from Nerul police station, said.
At the time of his arrest, the police found scratch marks on the accused’s body. “There were marks of bites and scratches that the victim had made while the accused raped her. Both the accused and victim have undergone medical tests that will be strong evidence during the trial,” the officer added.
The mother of the victim, who is in Jharkhand, has been informed about the incident and she will be reaching Navi Mumbai soon, said the police. The girl had not told her mother anything in the last one year about the assault.
The accused had been working with a family in Nerul as a cook for the last 25 years. The cook was given an outhouse outside the bungalow to stay. The accused brought the eldest of his three daughters a year back for helping in his chores.
The man was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.
-
Shahpur resident helps resolve water problems of a hamlet by digging borewell
When a resident of Changyacha Pada village of Shahpur, 42, Baban Harne, saw women from a nearby tribal hamlet walking two kilometres uphill to fill a bucket of water, he decided to take concrete steps to resolve water problems in the area. Roping in a women self-help group, Harne dug a borewell at Karpatwadi pada to provide them a permanent solution for their water problems. He said that it merely required some willpower to work.
-
Raj Thackeray to hold rally at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch in Pune on May 22
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray's rally has been rescheduled for May 22 at Ganesh Kala Krida Rangmanch, near Swargate, said MNS leader Bala Nandgaonkar. Party spokesperson Prakash Mahajan claimed it would be a massive rally where Thackeray would take the state government to task. The proposed rally will be the fourth one ever since Raj Thackeray adopted a hardline Hindutva agenda. Political analysts said Raj would be unsparing in his criticism of the CM.
-
2,000 more security personnel in Punjab, says CM Mann after meeting with Shah
Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said about 2,000 additional paramilitary personnel will be deployed across Punjab to boost the security of the state. The chief minister said 10 companies of paramilitary personnel have already reached Punjab while another 10 companies will be approved by the Union Home Ministry soon. One company of paramilitary comprises about 100 personnel.
-
Karnataka HC issues emergent notice to State in PSI recruitment scam case
Rachana Hanumanth and Jagrut S, who were among the toppers in the police sub-inspector recruitment exams held in October last year, had approached the HC earlier this month after they were named in the second FIR filed with regards to the case in Bengaluru. Rachana and Jagrut had participated in a protest against the scam earlier. The epicentre of the scam, Kalaburagi, was the exam centre from where most rankers emerged from.
-
Karnataka HC refuses to give Bengaluru techie his job back; Here's why
It is not prudent to allow a workman to get his job back when there is loss of mutual trust between the employer and employee, the Karnataka High Court has said. The court therefore ordered a digital services company to pay compensation of ₹10 lakh to the techie who was terminated but did not allow Ashis Kumar Nath's reinstatement to the job.
