Nerul cook who raped daughter arrested from Kurla station

The man who fled after raping his 15-year-old daughter has been nabbed from Kurla station while he was planning to escape to his hometown in Jharkhand on Wednesday night.

The 42-year-old accused had kept his phone switched off after being on the run and had briefly switched it on when the police traced the accused to Kurla railway station and nabbed him.

“As per the complainant, the accused had been sexually molesting his daughter for over a year since he brought her to Navi Mumbai. In the wee hours of Wednesday, he raped her. She then told her employee, who took her to the police station and registered a complaint,” Shyam Shinde, senior police inspector from Nerul police station, said.

At the time of his arrest, the police found scratch marks on the accused’s body. “There were marks of bites and scratches that the victim had made while the accused raped her. Both the accused and victim have undergone medical tests that will be strong evidence during the trial,” the officer added.

The mother of the victim, who is in Jharkhand, has been informed about the incident and she will be reaching Navi Mumbai soon, said the police. The girl had not told her mother anything in the last one year about the assault.

The accused had been working with a family in Nerul as a cook for the last 25 years. The cook was given an outhouse outside the bungalow to stay. The accused brought the eldest of his three daughters a year back for helping in his chores.

The man was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act.