New chief stays CIDCO’s plan to handover land for township development

Navi Mumbai: Sanjay Shirsat, the newly-appointed chairperson of the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO), has stayed with the nodal agency’s plan to hand over land for township development to a private developer. Shirsat, MLA from Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad West) has sought detailed information to ensure there is clarity on the proposal, which had led to the furore with allegations of favouritism towards an industrialist. HT Image

CIDCO had on August 8 invited bids for the development of around 30 hectares (or 75 acres) of land in Sector 10A of Airoli from ‘experienced and renowned’ construction and development agencies. A similar plan is afoot for a 100-acre land in Kharghar. The plan reportedly entails CIDCO getting 10% of the sale proceeds 10 years later. CIDCO board had given in-principle approval to the plan following a presentation by a consultant.

“The proposal was on the agenda at the first board meeting I chaired. I have, however, stayed at it. I have asked for the complete details of the proposal to be submitted in the next meeting with information on why the handover of the land has been proposed, what exactly is planned and what is new in it,” said Shirsat.

The CIDCO Employees Union (CEU), had alleged that the plan is to favour a top industrialist at a huge financial loss to CIDCO as the Airoli land is worth ₹12,000- ₹13,000 crore at the current market rate. It questioned the need for CIDCO to appoint a developer when it has the expertise to do so, bypassing the tender process of selling land as is the norm.

Political leaders across party lines including BJP MLAs Ganesh Naik, Prashant Thakur Mahesh Baldi and former MP Rajan Vichare had questioned CIDCO’s intention and the policy. Several social organisations also raised objections and gave an ultimatum to CIDCO.

“There are some misgivings among people about CIDCO with respect to who will get the 75-acre land, favouritism to a particular builder, the new development, the proposal itself etc. It is important that people understand what the proposal of handing over the land is about and how it will be implemented,” said Shirsat. “The proposal will not move forward unless people are convinced, suggestions and objections taken and considered.”

Cheaper homes with choice

Shirsat said he asked CIDCO to reduce the prices of homes for the lower income groups by around ₹3 lakh (10% reduction) and that the applicants of the housing schemes will get to choose the homes they want. CIDCO has planned the construction of 47,000 houses with 25,000 to be constructed in the first phase. The schemes will be announced before October 2, and the submission of forms will begin thereafter.

“For the first time, home buyers will choose the flat. So far, it was decided by a draw and the buyers did not know which building or floor they would get it in. Now they will be able to exercise 3 to 5 choices. A draw will be held only if there is more than one choice for the same flat.”