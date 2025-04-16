New Sena vs Sena brawl erupts over 2-year-old murder in Sindhudurg

MUMBAI: Another political controversy akin to the one that broke out a few months ago over the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed has erupted. This one concerns an abduction and murder that took place two years ago, over which the two Shiv Senas are currently jousting. Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (HT PHOTO)

The victim, Siddhivinayak Bidwalkar, was abducted in March 2023 from Chendvan village in Sindhudurg over a dispute concerning the repayment of ₹22,000 in an illegal liquor deal. Last week, a viral video showed Bidwalkar being brutally tortured and beaten before his murder. On April 9, the police registered a case of abduction and murder, and arrested Siddesh Shirsat, Ganesh Narvekar, Sarvesh Kerkar and Amol Shirsat, who were named by Bidwalkar’s relatives as suspects.

Former MLA and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Vaibhav Naik on Tuesday said that the prime suspect Siddhesh Shirsat was a Shiv Sena worker, and had campaigned for MLA Nilesh Rane. In a counter-attack, Rane riposted that Shirsat was working for the Thackeray faction and Vaibhav Naik earlier, and thus should tell people where the body was disposed of after the murder.

Naik further declared that as in Beed, political terrorism was rife in Sindhudurg. “Bidwalkar was abducted and brutally murdered by Siddhesh Shirsat and his men,” he said. “Shirsat has been with the Shiv Sena for the last two years, and also campaigned for Nilesh Rane. Although he is an accused in a murder case, leaders from the Shinde faction tried to protect him and put pressure on the police. People should know who the Aka (master) from the Shinde faction is who is trying to protect a murder accused.”

Nilesh Rane, in a video, refuted Naik’s charges and slammed him for defaming Sindhudurg by comparing it with Beed. “Vaibhav Naik posted photos of the murder accused with me and deputy CM Shinde, but Siddesh Shirsat was in the Shiv Sena (UBT) till two years ago and used to work with Naik,” he said. “There are many photographs of Naik and Shirsat together. I joined the Shiv Sena only a few months back, and when the abduction and murder happened, I was in the BJP, not the Sena. Naik knows all the businesses and activities of Shirsat and he must know where Bidwalkar’s body is. He has no work other than to blame the Rane family for everything. I will come to Sindhudurg and speak further on the matter.”