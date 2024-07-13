NIA chargesheets two, including Libya-based handler, in Sambhajinagar ISIS module case

MUMBAI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a chargesheet against two accused, including a Libya-based ISIS terrorist, in connection with the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad) ISIS module case. HT Image

The federal agency claimed that one of the two charge-sheeted accused, Mohammad Zoheb Khan, who was arrested in February, is connected to the global terror network of ISIS through Libya-based handler Mohammed Shoeb Khan in the conspiracy to promote the ISIS anti-India agenda.

The agency conducted searches at nine locations across Maharashtra in February of this year and arrested Zoheb. During the search, they seized several electronic gadgets and documents related to the case. NIA officials claimed that the two had conspired to recruit vulnerable youngsters to carry out terror attacks at sensitive installations across India.

The chargesheet, filed before a special court, named both the accused as key conspirators and have been charged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The agency claimed that they had exposed international linkages in the conspiracy with the involvement of foreign-based handlers of ISIS/IS. “Investigations in the case earlier by the anti-terror agency had revealed a web of anti-India activities involving the two accused,” said the agency in a statement.

Further, the agency said that they have been working to dismantle the ISIS network of modules in India and had found that the two men had taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) towards the self-proclaimed Khalifa of ISIS. The accused, who had planned to flee to Afghanistan or Turkey after executing a series of terror attacks in India as part of the conspiracy, were also found to be actively involved in developing a website for the promotion of the extremist and violent ideology of ISIS, added NIA in the statement.

According to the NIA, the two had planned to attract young people from across the world into the ISIS fold through the website. Investigations further revealed that Mohammed Zoheb Khan, who was recruited by Mohammed Shoeb Khan, had created a WhatsApp group and had added more than 50 youngsters from the Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj (Aurangabad) area to the group with the intent to radicalise and recruit them for furthering the nefarious activities of ISIS in India, claims the agency.

The accused had been sharing videos related to the manufacturing of explosives and the fabrication of IEDs. They had also prepared a detailed plan of action, which included planning, preparation and execution of terror attacks at multiple places in India and actions to be taken after the execution of attacks.