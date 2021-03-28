NIA takes Sachin Vaze to Mithi River; finds hard disk, vehicle number plate

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took arrested Mumbai Police official Sachin Vaze to the Mithi River near Bandra-Kurla Complex to search for evidence on Sunday, according to news agency ANI. After Vaze directed divers to several spots, they recovered two CPUs of computers, the number plate of a vehicle, two DVRs, and a laptop among other things.

Vaze has been arrested by the NIA in connection with the security scare case related to industrialist Mukesh Ambani and will remain in the agency's custody till April 3.

He is also a suspect in the murder of Thane businessman Mansukh Hiran. Hiran was linked to the SUV in which explosives were found near Antilia, Ambani’s home, and was found dead in a creek in Thane on March 5.