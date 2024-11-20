Nigerian nationals arrested in Taloja drug seizure worth 5.62 crore

Navi Mumbai: The Taloja police arrested two Nigerian nationals on Sunday and seized drugs worth ₹5.62 crore from their rented flat. The Taloja police arrested two Nigerian nationals on Sunday and seized drugs worth ₹ 5.62 crore from their rented flat. ((PIC FOR REPRESENTATION))

Authorities have registered a case against the flat owners for failing to follow proper legal procedures when renting their premises to foreign nationals.

A joint team from the Taloja police and anti-narcotics cell conducted a raid on a room in Shirke Building in Taloja. Officials seized contraband including 2.42 kg of Mephedrone (MD) and 174 grams of Cocaine, with a combined value of ₹5.62 crore. The two accused, identified as Onyeka Hillary Ilodinso, 25, and Chidiebere Christopher Muoghalu, 40, were arrested at the scene.

Police are currently searching for two additional Nigerian nationals, identified as Cisse Sadio and Naava Zainah, in connection with the case.

"The two wanted individuals were involved in the sale of drugs. All the accused had come to the country with business visas to sell clothes. Their passports and permits expired four years ago. Not only is their stay in the country illegal, but their securing of flats on rent is also under investigation," said an officer.

Investigations revealed that the property owners had failed to complete the mandatory Form C required when renting to foreign nationals. Additionally, no formal rental agreement had been signed between the owners and tenants.

The accused were produced before court and remanded to judicial custody. "Following the election duty, we will seek police custody," the officer added.