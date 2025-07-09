Nishikant Dubey’s remarks not acceptable: CM Fadnavis

MUMBAI: Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said Jharkhand’s BJP MP Nishikant Dubey’s comments on the Marathi people are not acceptable. On Monday, Dubey had alleged that people in Maharashtra are “surviving on their money” and those targeting non-Marathi speakers in the state would be thrashed badly, again and again. Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks during a ceremony held in Chief Justice of India B.R. Gavai's honour by the Maharashtra legislature, at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, Tuesday, July 8, 2025. (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)(PTI07_08_2025_000236B) (PTI)

His remarks were slammed by opposition parties as well as the BJP’s allies in the ruling Mahayuti government. The state BJP has also distanced itself from Dubey’s inflammatory statements.

“He appears to have spoken about the organisation (MNS) but he should have refrained from such remarks as they have created confusion. The contribution of the Marathi Manoos is well known. Maharashtra contributes most to the country’s GDP. When there was an attempt to erase the country’s culture, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj fought to retain it. It is inappropriate to speak like this against the Marathi Manoos,” Fadnavis said while addressing the media on Tuesday.

Dubey’s remarks were aimed at the MNS, which on June 30 had thrashed a shop owner in Mira Road for not speaking in Marathi. On Monday, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar also said: “’The MP should not raise questions over the performance of the Marathi Manoos. The contribution of Maharashtra to the national GDP is the highest in the country.”

Opposition parties too slammed Dubey, saying he should take a close look at tax-collection figures before making allegations.