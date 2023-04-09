Paris has the Louvre, New York the Met, London the Tate and Sydney its iconic Opera House; Institutions that define the cultural and creative capital of their megalopolises, symbols of their intellectual vibrancy and intangible wealth. Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Could NMACC be Mumbai’s Medici Moment?

And so, it is not surprising that there was a palpable sense of excitement amongst those of us gathered last Friday for the historic inauguration of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center; or that even some of the world’s most celebrated individuals like Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan, Alia Bhatt, Gigi Hadid, Christian Louboutin, Rajinikanth, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jeff Koons seemed awed by the occasion.

Indeed there was a hush, as one by one billionaires, Bollywood A –listers, bankers and international brand names filed past to take their seats in the Grand Theatre, for the first performance of ‘The Great Indian Musical: Civilization to Nation,’ Feroze Abbas Khan’s spectacle of music dance and history that traces India’s evolution through the ages.

And afterwards, when Nita Ambani standing statuesque and luminous on stage declared “For Mukesh and me NMACC is a dream come true” and dedicated it to ‘the New India’ there was a distinct feeling that we were witnessing an epochal moment in the life of Mumbai and the nation that evening.

***

It was Sadhguru known to take a cosmic view of things, who best articulated the occasion’s zeitgeist.

“India is rich in arts and culture, but has been bogged down by certain economic depravity. Now, in a situation of economic upsurge, the arts and music are coming up, so a centre like this is a real boon. It is fantastic that Nitaji has invested her heart and soul into making this happen.” he said.

The spiritual leader was referring to the proliferation of art forms, music, dance, literature and architecture which had flourished as a result of India’s economic supremacy and the patronage of its Maharajahs and Mughal emperors. Without this backing and support, a host of valuable art forms had tragically withered away, because as everyone knows, art and culture need an atmosphere of consistent nurturing and sponsorship to thrive.

***

Of course, few examples of the spectacular success of art patronage can be more inspiring than that of the fabulously wealthy and powerful Medici family of Florence and their fostering of the Italian Renaissance almost 800 years ago.

Over the period of 3 centuries, under the patronage of this extraordinary family, a profusion of artists, sculptors and scientists like Michelangelo, Raphael, Donatello, Leonardo da Vinci and Galileo Galilei had created some of the world’s most celebrated masterpieces and scientific breakthroughs.

The Medicis understood the enormous potential and attraction that art possesses, and had used their prodigious wealth and influence to usher in a golden period, giving the world such masterpieces as Botticelli’s Birth of Venus, Donatello’s David and Michelangelo’s Tomb of Lorenzo de Medici.

Could the Ambani zeal and commitment to fostering art and culture through the creation of the NMACC be Mumbai’s Medici moment?

***

Let’s face it, for too long those of us who love Mumbai and refer to it as a ‘great city’, are aware that our love is tinged with a certain indulgence and nostalgia. Because the truth is that there’s a long way to go for Mumbai to become a great city; its pollution, traffic, noise, and lack of housing and infrastructure, public transport and amenities and green spaces leave much to be desired. Even its art and cultural scene has been asphyxiating from a lack of funds. Well -meaning culturistas have to struggle to keep their centres going and artists and actors have little by way of encouragement or platforms to give expression to their creativity. This lack of opportunity and funding has resulted in some of the city’s finest institutions closing down and its most talented and creative individuals struggling to stay afloat.

But like people, cities too need symbols of hope and aspiration to lift their spirits -and at a time when Mumbai is undergoing one of its biggest makeovers and in many places resembles nothing more than a construction site, a wasteland and dustpan, could the NMACC become the symbol of a resurgent, reawakened and revitalised Mumbai?

***

To say that the NMACC has captured the imagination of the city and the world of art and culture would be an understatement. Day after day, the ripple effect of its spectacular 3 -day opening is growing; and long after the last Hollywood star and their stylist have winged their way home on their private jet, Nita has been back at the NMACC, welcoming ordinary middle-class, ticket-buying theatre-goers, addressing them with the same warmth and enthusiasm as she did the star -studded high stakes audience of the first night, receiving non-stop applause and standing ovations as she does; and the rapport and joy of these exchanges are unmistakable.

***

Because like the Medicis who were famous for believing in confluence and understanding the importance of fostering peace and harmony and carrying everyone along in their ambition, the NMACC has opened its hearts and doors to everyone.

On its inaugural weekend, one met an astonishing amalgamation of artists, intellectuals, fashionistas, film stars, politicians, and business leaders of every hue and ideology and from every genus and strata brought together in a great sangam of celebration; for every head honcho and business baron there was also a highbrow heavyweight, and for every populist performer, one ran into a poet or a polymath.

***

So will Mumbai and its self-appointed gate- keepers and culturistas take the cue from the NMACC and put aside individual egos, differences and polarities to embrace and partake in the great opportunity that the NMACC has held out?

“Culture weaves the threads of mutual understanding, tolerance and respect that knit communities and countries together. Culture brings hope and happiness to humanity.

We envision this centre to become home not only to the finest talent from Indian cities, but also from our small towns and remotest villages.

For as long as we have the stage, we have a voice. And as long as we have a voice, we have the power to tell our stories,” Nita had said in her inaugural address.

***

It is a moment of promise and celebration: Paris has the Louvre, New York the Met, London the Tate, Sydney its iconic Opera House and now, Mumbai has the NMACC.