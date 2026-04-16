NMIA eyes expansion with third runway feasibility study

NAVI MUMBAI: In a move aimed at boosting long-term aviation capacity in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has commissioned a techno-commercial feasibility study for a third runway at the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA). Navi Mumbai International Airport (Hindustan Times)

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on April 15 chaired by CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Vijay Singhal. A joint venture of RITES Limited and Creative Group LLP has been appointed to complete the study within six months.

Spread across 1,160 hectares, NMIA is planned to handle 90 million passengers annually and 3.2 million tonnes of cargo at full capacity, with two parallel runways and four terminals to be developed in phases. It will operate alongside the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, which is nearing saturation.

However, projections indicate that combined capacity may fall short, with passenger demand in the MMR expected to reach 150 million annually by 2040 and surge to around 240 million by 2047–2050.

Singhal said the study reflects the need for early planning to avoid future capacity constraints. He added that NMIA is being developed as a major aviation hub, with provisions for long-term expansion, rather than merely a supplementary airport to Mumbai. “This is not just about decongesting the existing airport. We are planning this as a long-term gateway for the region, and that requires us to think ahead in terms of capacity, efficiency and future expansion,” Singhal said.

The study will assess the technical, operational, environmental and financial feasibility of adding a third runway and its integration into the existing airport layout.If found viable, a third runway could significantly increase aircraft movement capacity, improve slot availability and strengthen the airport’s potential as an international transit hub.

The move comes amid plans for a third airport at Vadhavan, underscoring efforts to expand aviation infrastructure in anticipation of rising demand. The timing of the exercise is notable. Although NMIA is still in its early operational phase, expansion planning has already begun. This reflects a shift towards anticipatory infrastructure development.