NMIA naming dispute reaches top court; PAPs plan 3-day rally

Navi Mumbai: The stalemate over naming the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) after late farmer leader DB Patil has reached the Supreme Court even as a mass protest by project affected persons (PAPs) looms on the horizon. (Shutterstock)

On Saturday, the Prakashjhot Samajik Sanstha filed a Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the top court challenging the Bombay High Court’s refusal on November 4 to intervene in the matter, and alleging that the central government’s delay in naming the airport was arbitrary, despite cabinet approval and legislative resolutions in 2022.

“We have sought the setting aside of the high court order and a direction to the union government to decide the proposal within a fixed timeframe, preferably two weeks,” said Vikas Patil, president of the Sanstha.

PAPs have since long demanded that the airport be named after Patil, citing his leadership in securing 12.5% of the land allotted for the project for displaced families. Though the state government had forwarded a proposal to name the airport after Patil to the union ministry of civil aviation, the airport was inaugurated on October 8 without a formal name. Signage boards appeared subsequently in many villages in Navi Mumbai, pointing to the “Loknete DB Patil International Airport”, while portions of official signage were blackened.

Dismayed over the lack of any progress, PAPs have now decided to hold a protest march starting December 22. Numerous Agri and Koli organisations from five districts are likely to participate in the march and remain in Navi Mumbai for three days, said PAP representatives.

Bhiwandi MP Suresh Mhatre alias Balya Mama, who will lead the march, said “There is still no clarity on reasons behind the delay. If the airport is not named after DB Patil before operations commence, we will not allow it to function.”

Mhatre had recently staged a protest in Parliament and met minister of state for civil aviation Murlidhar Mohol and minister Devendra Fadnavis to pursue the demand.

PAP leader Jagdish Gaikwad warned that lakhs of protesters would hit the streets during the march.

“I do not believe that they intend to name the airport after our leader as there is no official confirmation yet,” he said.

Nilesh Patil, president of the Agri Koli Foundation, said recognition of the sacrifice of PAPs was at stake rather than politics.

“This is a final and decisive movement of the sons of the soil,” he said.

Dashrath Patil, president of the Loknete DB Patil Navi Mumbai International Airport All Party Action Committee said the agitation would continue beyond the rally, till their demands are met.

Panvel BJP MLA Prashant Thakur sought to downplay the agitation while confirming that a PAP delegation led by minister Ganesh Naik recently met Fadnavis.

“The chief minister acknowledged that naming may not happen before operations begin but assured that the Prime Minister had committed to naming the airport after DB Patil. We have asked him to give a media statement on it,” Thakur said.