Navi Mumbai: With the financial year coming to an end next month, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has begun cracking down on property tax defaulters who have not responded to multiple notices for payment of dues. The civic body has attached properties of 33 major tax defaulters and recovered ₹5.12 crore from 10 of them. NMMC attaches properties of 33 tax defaulters, warns of auction

The NMMC’s target for property tax collection as per the 2024-25 budget was ₹900 crore, out of which it has achieved ₹617 crore. The civic body has issued notices to around 8,000 defaulters whose dues exceed ₹1 lakh. Additionally, it has attached properties of 33 major defaulters who did not respond to notices even after expiry of the stipulated period.

“Property tax is the main source to provide quality services in the city, and hence it is the responsibility of all to cooperate and abide by their duty of paying tax,” said municipal commissioner Kailas Shinde.

Shinde cited the example of a prominent housing society in Nerul with over ₹5 crore in dues whose properties had been attached and warned of auctioning them in case of non-payment.

“This housing society has 68 commercial properties with dues of over ₹1 lakh each, taking the total amount to ₹5.32 crore. We have appointed a confiscation officer to attach the commercial properties. If dues are not paid within five days of the seizure action, the properties will be auctioned to recover the dues,” he said.

The civic body would take further action like disconnecting water supply of housing societies and establishments which are major defaulters.

“It would be interest of those in arrears to pay up at the earliest and save themselves from the stern measures,” the municipal commissioner said.