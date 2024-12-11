MUMBAI: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has updated its existing grievance redressal system to simplify the e-based application and has simultaneously launched a dedicated WhatsApp number to enable citizens to directly send their complaints about the conditions of roads and drains in their area. NMMC Daksh to address citizens’ complaints

Complaints received through the revamped app, named ‘NMMC Daksh’, will be immediately forwarded to the contractor responsible for road repairs and the engineering arm of the civic body will try to resolve the issue within 24 hours.

Similar complaints can also be sent on the dedicated WhatsApp number - 8424949888.

“The engineering department has introduced NMMC Daksh to monitor the progress of ongoing projects and civic facility works undertaken by the administration. It is an updated version of the previous app. Additionally, a designated WatsApp number has been activated for the citizens to register complaints about bad conditions of roads, like stretches filled with potholes, etc.,” said city engineer, Shirish Aradhwad.

Dedicated WhatsApp numbers have been introduced for grievances related to electricity and water supply, too. For electrical malfunctions, residents can raise their concerns on 8421033099, and for water supply-related complaints, on 8419900480.

“The complaints, be it on WhatsApp or on the app, are to be submitted along with corroborating pictures. The contractor responsible for the annual maintenance will be notified and engineers from the relevant department will review the issue and instruct the nature of repair work to be undertaken. Photographs of the completed work will be then uploaded on the number or on the app,” a NMMC official said.

The complaint will be closed following an inspection by the engineering department. “A receipt of the work will be issued if the complaint is through the app,” said the official.

Residents can, however, continue registering complaints via the existing toll-free numbers, 1800222309\2310, or the grievance portal on the corporation website, www. nmmc.gov.in.