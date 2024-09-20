NMMC plans new bridge from Thane-Belapur road to reach Koparkhairane, Ghansoli

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has planned the construction of an arm bridge from the busy Thane-Belapur road to directly reach Koparkhairane and Ghansoli nodes. The project estimated to cost ₹24.23 crore will help ease traffic flow to the nodes. HT Image

At present, there is only a narrow subway near the Koparkhairane railway station that is used by motorists to enter the Koparkhairane node and an old road that connects to Ghansoli village from the lane heading towards Thane on the TB road.

The residents of the nodes have to take long detours to reach their destinations while travelling from Thane-Belapur road which is time-consuming for them. Motorists also face waterlogging in the subway, especially during monsoon season.

With this new bridge, motorists will be able to head to the nodes while travelling from Belapur to Thane direction on TB road providing them a big relief. They will take the arm bridge that will start after the flyover on the TB road along Dhirubhai Ambani Knowledge City (DAKC) ends on the lane towards Thane.

“We have planned construction of an arm bridge that will start from the lane heading towards Thane on the TB road. It will connect to the Koparkhairane – Mahape flyover that passes from above the TB road and ends between Koperkhairne and Ghansoli nodes,” said Shirish Aradwad, NMMC additional municipal commissioner and city engineer.

He added that at present, the Mahape flyover connects the MIDC area to Koparkhairane and Ghansoli nodes and vice versa with no access from TB road.

“The new arm will allow motorists to get onto the flyover and reach the borders of the two nodes from where they can head to whichever node they want easily. We have called a tender for the construction of a ROB and arm connecting TB road to Koparkhairane Ghansoli (Mahape Loop). The submissions have to be made before the end of the month. Once the process is finalised, the work will be taken up and completed at the earliest,” he said.