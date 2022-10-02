Home / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMC plans to cut 194 trees to make way for a flyover

NMMC plans to cut 194 trees to make way for a flyover

Published on Oct 02, 2022 12:37 AM IST

Navi Mumbai, India - Sept. 30, 2022:Trees to be axed for Juinagar fob at Juinagarin Navi Mumbai, India, on Friday, September 30, 2022. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)
BySameera Kapoor Munshi

Navi Mumbai The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is planning to cut 194 trees to clear the way for a proposed flyover at the level crossing passing through Jui Nagar.

Around 300 trees obstructing the proposed flyover were identified. According to the administration, 194 trees are required to be axed, however, they are awaiting clearance from the tree authority. Residents are in opposition to cutting of trees and have demanded an alternative route.

An accident involving a Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) bus and an empty train at the level crossing in 2018, which left 3 passengers injured, is the reason for NMMC taking up the flyover project.

“The flyover is a crucial project that should address the safety concerns posed by motorists using the railway level crossing to commute between Jui Nagar and Nerul. Of the 300 odd trees identified to be posing a hurdle to the project, 194 are required to be axed and the tree authority has been asked to give its clearance on the same,” said Manoj Patil, executive engineer (Turbhe) NMMC.

The municipal corporation is expected to spend around 60 crores to build the flyover. The one-kilometer-long, two-way flyover will commence at Sector 10 in Sanpada and land in Jui Nagar’s Sector 21.

“We had called for suggestions and objections from residents. However, we were told that the notice put on the trees didn’t mention the deadline for suggestions and objections. Therefore, the entire process is now being repeated,” tree authority officer, Nitin Narvekar, said.

Residents now have an additional seven days to voice their concerns. “After the 2018 accident, railways termed the vehicular movement via level crossing as unauthorized and construction of the flyover became necessary. Once we get the clearance from the tree authority, we will commence with the tendering process,” said Patil.

Meanwhile, Vilas Ujgare, a resident opposes axing of the trees. “NMMC should find an alternate route instead of merely going about chopping whatever little greenery is available in the city. This is a predominantly residential area and greenery is essential for health reasons. I have raised my objections through e-mail,” Ujgare said.

Social activist Vijay Sale from Jui Nagar feels 125 trees can be shifted. “All the trees can be transplanted. We have already sent 1800 signatures opposing the move to cut the trees to the Deputy Municipal Commissioner,” said Sale.

