NMMC publishes list of 527 dangerous buildings in city

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on Thursday released a list of 527 dangerous buildings in the city. The annual listing of the buildings for 2024-2025, released on the civic body’s website before monsoon, includes 62 buildings in the ‘extremely dangerous’ category (C1) that need to be vacated and demolished immediately as they are unfit for stay or commercial use. JN-type building in sector 9 of Vashi is one of the most affected buildings.) (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The list was prepared following a survey of all the wards in the city. 113 buildings in the C2A category (repairs after evacuation) must be vacated immediately and should undergo structural repairs. Though not vacated, 303 buildings classified under the C2 B category (repair without evacuation) must undergo structural repairs. 49 buildings in the C-3 category (Minor repairs) need minor repairs, as per the civic body. The buildings have been declared dangerous under the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Act section 264.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Among 62 ‘very dangerous’ buildings is the APMC onion-potato market, which has long been declared dangerous with its redevelopment stuck for years due to various controversies.

Last year, 524 dilapidated buildings in Navi Mumbai were declared dangerous, with 61 classified in the C1 category. Several of these buildings are also on this year’s list. A majority of dilapidated buildings are in Vashi (191), where CIDCO constructed buildings in the first node.

Municipal commissioner Dr Kailas Shinde said residents, owners and lessees of the concerned buildings had been issued notices, based on their classification, for taking immediate requisite action of vacating and demolition along with repairs.

“They have been informed that the civic body will disconnect the electricity and water connections of the C1 category. Considering the possibility of the buildings collapsing and causing loss of life and property, the residents have been ordered to immediately vacate and demolish them,” said Shinde. “In case they fail to follow the orders, they have been told that the civic body will not be responsible in any manner for any untoward incident concerning the buildings.”

Shiv Sena leader Kishore Patkar, who has undertaken several redevelopment projects in the city, said, “It is not surprising that Vashi tops the dangerous buildings list due to the poor construction quality of buildings constructed by CIDCO. With redevelopment picking up in the city and reputed developers now in the fray, there is hope for the residents who were in a lurch for years.”

Sunil Joshi, a resident of JN-type building in sector 9 of Vashi, one of the most affected buildings, said his housing society is in talks for a redevelopment project. “No one wants to live in such conditions with families, but we had no option as the civic body declared our buildings dangerous but did not provide any solution. With redevelopment becoming a reality, we have options to choose from and improve our quality of life,” he said.