Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming flamingo season, Nerul, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has initiated measures to protect the migratory birds gathering at the holding pond behind Delhi Public School (DPS) in sector 52. NMMC takes steps to safeguard flamingos ahead of migration season

The civic body is installing chain-link fencing around the entire lake perimeter to prevent unauthorised entry and ensure the bird habitat is not disturbed. Environmental activist B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation appreciated the work and said, “We are happy that the fencing is underway in time for this flamingo season. It will hopefully prevent people from rushing into the lake to click selfies. “

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

NMMC commenced the chain-link fencing project in November, with an expenditure of ₹11.93 lakh, expecting completion by December 31. Flamingos typically land at DPS and other wetlands when the water level in Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary’s mudflats rises above 15 cm during high tide.

Concerns arose last year when citizens, seeking close encounters with the birds, risked their lives by entering the lake. The demand for barricading gained prominence after an incident, earlier this year, where individuals intentionally disturbed the birds by throwing stones at them for photos. Activist Jyoti Nadkarni emphasised that despite warning boards and watchtowers, citizens continued to wade into the lake, necessitating the installation of the much-needed fencing.