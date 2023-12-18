close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / NMMC takes steps to safeguard flamingos ahead of migration season

NMMC takes steps to safeguard flamingos ahead of migration season

BySameera Kapoor Munshi
Dec 18, 2023

Navi Mumbai's Nerul area is installing chain-link fencing around a holding pond to protect migratory birds during the upcoming flamingo season. The fencing aims to prevent unauthorised entry and disturbances to the bird habitat. The project, costing ₹11.93 lakh ($16,000), is expected to be completed by December 31. Last year, citizens risked their lives entering the lake to get close to the birds, prompting the need for the fencing.

Navi Mumbai: Ahead of the upcoming flamingo season, Nerul, under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC), has initiated measures to protect the migratory birds gathering at the holding pond behind Delhi Public School (DPS) in sector 52.

NMMC takes steps to safeguard flamingos ahead of migration season
NMMC takes steps to safeguard flamingos ahead of migration season

The civic body is installing chain-link fencing around the entire lake perimeter to prevent unauthorised entry and ensure the bird habitat is not disturbed. Environmental activist B N Kumar, director of NatConnect Foundation appreciated the work and said, “We are happy that the fencing is underway in time for this flamingo season. It will hopefully prevent people from rushing into the lake to click selfies. “

NMMC commenced the chain-link fencing project in November, with an expenditure of 11.93 lakh, expecting completion by December 31. Flamingos typically land at DPS and other wetlands when the water level in Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary’s mudflats rises above 15 cm during high tide.

Concerns arose last year when citizens, seeking close encounters with the birds, risked their lives by entering the lake. The demand for barricading gained prominence after an incident, earlier this year, where individuals intentionally disturbed the birds by throwing stones at them for photos. Activist Jyoti Nadkarni emphasised that despite warning boards and watchtowers, citizens continued to wade into the lake, necessitating the installation of the much-needed fencing.

