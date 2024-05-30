Navi Mumbai corporation targets ladies bars, pubs in night-long drive

Navi Mumbai: The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has intensified its crackdown on illegal structures in the city, targeting ladies bars, pubs, and unauthorised dhabas during a special night drive on Tuesday. Navi Mumbai, India - May 29, 2024:NMMC Belapur & Turbhe department targets ladies bars and pubs at Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, May 29, 2024. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

In a joint operation with Navi Mumbai police and the excise department, action was taken against six ladies’ bars and pubs, liquor shops, and several illegal roadside dhabas and Chinese stalls operating late at night. The operation resulted in fines totaling ₹1 lakh.

The drive was prompted by complaints from activists about violations and concerns over the impact of bars following the Pune accident involving a minor. Led by NMMC deputy municipal commissioner (Anti-Encroachment) Dr. Rahul Gethe, civic officials and personnel with heavy machinery began the operation at 11 pm, covering Belapur, Nerul, Turbhe, Vashi, and APMC areas under the instructions of Municipal Commissioner Kailas Shinde. Assistant commissioners from all these areas participated.

“We found instances of illegal use of marginal space by bars and pubs, which were demolished. Unauthorised large boards were also removed. More drives will follow to eliminate the menace of illegal structures,” said Dr. Gethe.