NMMC to use smart lighting technology to beautify the city

Navi Mumbai HT Image

In a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation has planned to use smart technology-based lighting on three flyovers on the Sion-Panvel highway to illuminate and beautify the city.

The Digital Multiplex (DMX) technology based lighting will work according to the kind of occasion or theme the city plans to celebrate. The three flyovers which will see the major makeover are situated in Vashi, Nerul and Belapur.

The innovative concept of beautification is aimed at garnering better points in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan rankings.

“The Sion-Panvel highway is an arterial road that sees major vehicular movement. The lighting system to be incorporated will work according to the kind of event or festival being celebrated. For example, on the eve of Republic Day, these areas will have illumination like the Tricolor flag, If it’s Christmas then the lighting will depict the festive occasion,” said a senior official from the engineering department.

A wireless controlling system will be implemented for the first time to execute the project. “ Similar activity was earlier done in Delhi and even in Jaipur. Each of the flyovers will have a controller fed with over 13-odd programs which will ensure the area gets lit as per the theme or the occasion. We have presently called for tender bids wherein the maintenance of the system will be for a period of four years,” said another official.

Another major initiative towards beautifying the city with the help of lights is to be seen enroute the trees of Palm Beach road. The department has planed installing seven lights atop every alternate tree seen from Sanpada-based Moraj Circle to the NMMC headquarters in Belapur. “This is yet another novel concept which NMMC is trying for the first time whereby every alternate tree on Palm Beach road is to have decorative lights that can emit seven different colors. The exact number of trees to be illuminated is yet to be decided. The project is estimated to incur an expenditure of around ₹70 lakh,” an official said.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!