NMMC nets 235 crore, scales up property tax target to 800 crore

NAVI MUMBAI Navi Mumbai, India - Aug. 14, 2023:Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) Headquarters lit up with tricolor on the eve of 77th Independence Day celebration, at CBD Belapur in Navi Mumbai, India, on Monday, August 14, 2023. (Photo by Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO) (HT PHOTO)

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) is going all out to ensure not only does it meet its target of property tax collection for the financial year, but actually go beyond it.

The civic body has already collected ₹235 cr till mid-September. It has targeted ₹800 cr this financial year, for which it has made special plans to recover arrears with personnel asked to spend two days for it and a day for attachment process. It also plans to bring new properties in tax net. Personnel have been warned of administrative action in case of lethargy.

Property tax is a primary source of tax of the civic body which it uses for various civic works and services. Municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has hence repeatedly stressed on optimum recovery.

Additional municipal commissioner Sujata Dhole, who heads the property tax department, earlier this week held a special meeting of the department officials and personnel. She allocated ward wise targets and ordered speedy action.

Said Dhole, “I have made it very clear to all that as per the commissioner’s instruction, administrative action will be taken against those who are found lethargic in their work.”

She informed, “I will personally be taking a weekly review of the work done by every personnel based on the targets given. They have been explained how important their role is in the development of the city.”

Explained Dhole, “The commissioner had while presenting the current financial budget given a target of ₹800 cr for property tax collection. The property tax department is hence, along with the work of tax collection of the present year also targeting arrears from the defaulting property tax holders.”

According to the additional commissioner, “A defaulters’ list has been prepared by the department with priority being given to collection from the top defaulters in the first phase.”

She explained, “While ₹235 cr have been collected so far in this financial year, there is a need to increase it manifold. For that to happen, arrears recovery is very crucial. We are also stressing on bringing new properties within the property tax net.”

Speaking of the measures being taken, Dhole said, “I have taken a review of ward wise lists of arrears. I have allocated the weekly work asking the concerned personnel to do their respective office work for two days, two days should be used for arrears collection and one day for attachment work.”

She added, “The personnel have been asked to plan their weekly work and seriously concentrate on recovery of arrears. Along with arrears from the residential areas, the arrears from the MIDC area units are to be taken care of.”

Concluded Dhole, “Ward wise targets have been given and they have been asked to work on them with full force, ensure interaction with residents and follow up based on proper coordination.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!