NAGPUR: A senior police officer in Nagpur was shifted to the control room on Wednesday after a massive backlash erupted over an allegedly insensitive response to a family desperately searching for their missing minor daughter. ‘No diesel to search for missing girl’: Nagpur cop shifted after viral video sparks outrage

The controversy exploded after a video, widely circulated on social media and shared by senior Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar, allegedly showed senior police inspector Baburao Raut of Panchpaoli police station telling the distraught family that police could not immediately launch a search operation because there was “no diesel” in the police vehicle.

“There is no diesel in our vehicle. How will we search for your daughter? Give us money for diesel,” the officer allegedly told them, triggering outrage among locals and sparking sharp political reactions.

According to the family, their minor daughter had been missing since Monday morning. When they approached Panchpaoli police station later that evening seeking urgent police assistance, they were allegedly met with shocking indifference.

The incident quickly snowballed into a major controversy, raising serious questions over the state of policing and emergency response mechanisms in Maharashtra. The viral clip prompted widespread criticism online, with many questioning how police could allegedly delay action in a missing minor’s case over a shortage of fuel.

Launching a fierce attack on the state government, Wadettiwar termed the episode a “collapse of the system” and questioned how such a situation could arise in Nagpur, the home city of chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who also holds the Home portfolio.

The Congress Legislature Party leader said the incident exposed the grim condition of essential public services in Maharashtra and wondered whether ambulances and other emergency services were also grappling with similar shortages. He accused the government of spending heavily on publicity campaigns and political events while allegedly neglecting basic public safety infrastructure.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s repeated calls for austerity, Wadettiwar remarked whether “saving diesel had become more important than tracing missing girls.” He further warned that if such conditions prevailed in Nagpur itself, the situation in other districts could be even worse.

As outrage mounted, the Nagpur police commissionerate moved swiftly and attached Baburao Raut to the police control room pending further action. Joint commissioner of police Naveen Reddy confirmed that the decision had been taken after examining the details of the incident.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra minister and Nagpur Guardian Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule directed authorities to initiate disciplinary proceedings against the officer concerned.