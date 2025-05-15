No freehand to Ganesh Naik as BJP appoints new Navi Mumbai president

NAVI MUMBAI: The Bharatiya Janata Party’s appointment of Dr Rajesh Patil, a party loyalist, as its Navi Mumbai chief on Tuesday, ignoring minister Ganesh Naik’s supporters, appears to be a clear message to him that he will not have a freehand in running its affairs in his stronghold, where civic elections will soon be held. BJP MLA Manda Mhatre felicitated Dr Rajesh Patil on his appointment on Wednesday. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

The appointment of a close associate of Naik’s arch rival and MLA Manda Mhatre, at a time when his son and former city president Sandeep remains expelled from the party, is being seen as the BJP maintaining the balance of power in a region where Naik earlier called the shots.

Although the BJP made him a minister after the Mahayuti alliance retained power in last year’s assembly elections, reportedly to counter the clout of deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde in the Thane district, Naik continues to be denied the power he wielded when he was with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Naik was shockingly denied a ticket from the Belapur constituency after joining the BJP in September 2019, with Mhatre being renominated. Sandeep then gave up his ticket to enable his father to contest from Airoli. However, the BJP did not make Naik a minister, despite him being one for 15 years prior to that.

After years of being ignored, former MLA Sandeep Naik was appointed Navi Mumbai BJP president in July 2023, replacing party loyalist Ramchandra Gharat. However, the party denied Sandeep a ticket from Belapur in the 2024 assembly elections despite his public demands, with Mhatre again being preferred; only Ganesh Naik was nominated from Airoli.

With his father unable to do much for him, Sandeep revolted, joining the NCP (SP) along with 25 former corporators. Following this, they were expelled from the BJP, and Gharat was again appointed as the city’s party president.

However, after Sandeep’s loss in the assembly elections, the BJP revoked the suspensions of the former corporators, but did not reinstate him. It was believed that Sandeep would eventually be reinstated and made the party president again, but this hasn’t happened as the top leaders are reportedly in no mood to forgive him, according to BJP sources.

Even if Sandeep was not taken back, the names of Ganesh Naik’s elder son Sanjeev, nephew Sagar and his staunch supporters were reported to be in the fray to head the party, which too has been denied. Mhatre has repeatedly recommended Patil for the post, even when Sandeep was appointed in 2023. She has now succeeded and also managed to get her supporters in various party committees.

Patil’s appointment assumes significance considering the upcoming civic elections. The Shiv Sena-BJP alliance in Navi Mumbai has been under strain as leaders from Shinde’s party have been at odds with Ganesh Naik. The appointment of Patil, a non-controversial and experienced project-affected persons leader, has been welcomed by the Shiv Sena, too, which has supported Mhatre.

“We welcome this appointment as an experienced and loyal person has been appointed to the post,” said Kishore Patkar, the Shiv Sena’s Belapur chief. “All dadagiri (bullying) will end now and we will have better coordination. We will be glad to contest the civic elections in alliance [with the BJP] now.”

Mhatre, who felicitated Patil on his appointment, said, “The party has given justice to the organisation and not a family. Patil has been working hard for the party for years and deserves the appointment.”

Asked to give his reaction to the BJP picking him over Naik, Patil said, “I am a very small party worker. I am sure my appointment has been decided after taking both the minister and the MLA into confidence. It is all about working for the organisation together, forgetting all differences and competitions.”

Naik hasn’t made any comments on the development so far.