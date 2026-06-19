No sewage water inflow into Powai lake from October

Mumbai: Inflow of sewage water into the Powai lake will stop entirely by October, additional municipal commissioner (projects) Abhijit Bangar told the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee on Thursday. Powai lake (Prashant Waydande)

Currently, around 18 million litres of sewage water is released into the lake every day, Bangar said.

“Work on diverting the sewage water is likely to be completed by month-end and sewage inflow is likely to stop by July. But some infusions might continue during the monsoons,” Bangar said during the meeting.

During the meeting, the BMC also approved the appointment of consultant AECOM Asia Company Ltd to develop a master plan at a cost of ₹1.85 crore for a new 1. 8-km promenade along the lake. The earlier promenade, built in 2008, is in a state of disrepair partly due to nearby metro and other infrastructure development projects.

AECOM Asia was appointed to design the new promenade without inviting any tenders as the authorities were impressed with their work on the Coastal Road promenade, officials said. The firm will also hold public consultations, design a master plan and provide cost estimates for the new promenade.

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had, in 2025, held consultations to develop Powai as a financially viable model of waterfront development that would include ticketed entry for food courts. In pursuance of the plan, Bangar said the BMC was working simultaneously with various stakeholders such as the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay and the Bombay Natural History Society (BNHS) towards biodiversity conservation efforts at Powai lake. The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (Mhada) is working on building a water fountain in the lake, and plans are afoot to develop recreational facilities, food courts, and a ticketed entry system , Bangar said, without specifying which parts of the promenade may be ticketed. Standing committee members recommended the development of watersports facilities at the lake.