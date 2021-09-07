No takers for 65 per cent FYJC seats in second round of admissions in Mumbai

Nearly 65% seats allocated in the second common admission round for first year junior college (FYJC) courses remained vacant, the office of the deputy director of education (DYDE), Mumbai region revealed on Tuesday.

Authorities have announced that students who are yet to get admissions can change their college preference list between September 7 and 9, following which the third merit list will be announced on September 13 at 10am.

According to the DYDE data, only 40.7% students confirmed admissions to the seats allotted in arts stream in the second round; 37.3% students in the commerce stream and 32.9% students in the science stream confirmed admissions in the second round. All vacant seats will now be reallocated in the third merit list. A total of 117,883 FYJC aspirants were allotted seats in the first merit list on August 27, however nearly 50% did not confirm admissions. In the second round, 60,037 students were allocated seats and only 21,116 (35.17%) of those confirmed admissions by Monday evening, as per deadline. This includes 2,087 students in arts stream, 6,467 and 12,249 students in science and commerce streams, respectively.

“Students are not confirming seats even in popular colleges, which is surprising, considering the large number of students who cleared Class 10,” said the principal of a suburban college. Several college principals pointed at increasing displacement of students from Mumbai due to Covid-related issues as one of the reasons.

Before the announcement of the first merit list on August 27, students were asked to fill a list of 10 colleges (and courses) they wish to apply to, based on their scores and previous years’ cut-offs of the respective colleges. The online admission process uses a system wherein students are allotted seats as per their college preference list.