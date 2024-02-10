Mauris Noronha stole guard’s gun to kill Abhishek Ghosalkar and self

Borivali-Dahisar strongman Mauris Noronha used his private bodyguard’s weapon to murder his alleged political rival, Shiv Sena (UBT) politician Abhishek Ghosalkar, and then turned the same gun to shoot himself in the head on Thursday. Inconsolable family members of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar at their residence in Borivali on Friday. (Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times)

The weapon, registered in Phulpur, Uttar Pradesh, belonged Amrendra Mishra, 40, who had been hired by Noronha as his private security just three months ago. Mishra was arrested on Friday under relevant sections of the Arms Act that deal with delivering any arms and ammunition to a person who does not hold a license and for contravention of license rules.

The gun that Noronha used to kill Ghosalkar

Investigators said the pistol bore the marking of Indian ordinance factory and had RP written on it which the cops said they were still trying to verify where the gun originated from. Mishra who had obtained the gun in 2003, used to keep it in a safe along with the ammunition on the mezzanine floor of Noronha’s office at IC Colony, Borivali. Mishra reported to work as pert usual at 2.30 pm and was not present at the office when Noronha accessed it to kill Ghosalkar, said a police officer privy to the investigation.

Norhona, who nursed political ambition and had a long-running feud with Ghosalkar, used a programme to distribute free sarees, as a ruse to get the Shiv Sena (UBT) politician to his office. The two men, Noronha allegedly told Ghosalkar, must bury the hatchet. After the saree distribution, joined a Facebook Live event where they spoke about starting on a fresh footing in the new year. When Ghosalkar reached Noronha’s office, Norhona drove everyone out, switched on his mobile phone camera and started the event, sitting right next to Ghosalkar.

“During the live streaming, Norhona left his seat twice, urging Ghosalkar to continue and say a few more words. The second time, he brought the pistol which was lodged in the sage on the mezzanine floor, back with him and fired five rounds at Ghosalkar. Four bullets found their target while the fifth one missed him and was embedded in a wall. As Ghosalkar yelled out, trying to stop Norhona from firing more bullets.” said the officer.”

A CCTV camera installed just outside Norhona’s office captured visuals of the injured Ghosalkar pushing the office door open and falling down, while Norhona is seen following him, and after a few seconds trying to shoot himself in the head. He pulled the trigger but the gun had run out of ammunition. Noronha then ran up to the mezzanine floor, and the sound of another round being fired can be heard on the Facebook live event which continued for quite some time thereafter,” said the officer.

Noronha’s body was found slumped on the sofa on the mezzanine floor, the pistol lying between his knees. Police later found another five live cartridges on the table on the same floor. He died on the spot.

Ghosalkar’s associates took him to Karuna Hospital which is close by but succumbed to his wounds. His irate supporters then vandalised Noronha’s office that was built to resemble a Vegas casino.