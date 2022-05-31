Now, every Wednesday will be a ‘no-honking’ day in Mumbai
Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police has decided to observe a “no-honking” day every Wednesday. The police will hold a special drive to penalise motorists honking unnecessarily on all prominent roads in the city on Wednesdays.
The initiative is aimed at curbing noise pollution in the city, police officials said.
According to the traffic police, during the drive, officials will be posted at more than 100 junctions in the city to penalise motorists caught honking without any reason. The violators will also be sent for counselling.
Last Saturday, the traffic police had launched the “pausing the horn” initiative for two hours from 5 pm to 7 pm with just a day’s notice, catching several motorists off-guard and slapping a fine of ₹1,000 on each of them.
Checkpoints were set up at major junctions across the city where 1,856 motorists were caught for unnecessary honking and 14,754 challans were issued for other traffic offences. Besides, 213 FIRs were filed for wrong side driving.
In the past two months, the traffic police has penalised 12,194 motorists for unnecessary honking and 306 drivers for modification of silencers creating noise pollution. Whenever officials come across modified silencers in bikes, they get them removed and ask the bikers to restore the original silencers.
Officers said that people have been complaining of mental and physical discomfort due to noise pollution, which also results in high blood pressure and sleep disorders, among others.
-
Discontent in Congress over Rajya Sabha picks, its Maharashtra leader quits post
Maharashtra Congress leader Ashish Deshmukh on Tuesday wrote to Congress president Sonia Gandhi announcing his resignation from the post of general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee.
-
Satyendar Jain arrest: Manish Sisodia says ED move linked Himachal polls
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia came out in support of his cabinet colleague and health minister Satyendar Jain, who has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in an alleged money laundering case.
-
ED arrests Satyendar Jain in money laundering case, AAP cries vendetta
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday arrested Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain in a case allegedly connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company.
-
Rumblings in Congress over Rajya Sabha nominees from Rajasthan
Ruling Congress's announcement of three Rajya Sabha candidates from Rajasthan has led to rumblings within the party. A minister noted that none of the three, Mukul Wasnik, Pramod Tiwari, and Randeep Singh Surjewala, are from Rajasthan and wondered how will their candidature benefit the party. The BJP has nominated a six-time lawmaker, Ghanshyam Tiwari.
-
One day, a child called me Rahul Gandhi: Akhilesh Yadav
There was laughter all around in the Uttar Pradesh assembly on Monday, as the Leader of Opposition, Akhilesh Yadav, narrated an incident that took place during his stint as the chief minister. The Samajwadi Party chief was attacking the his successor, Yogi Adityanath, who himself was seen laughing uncontrollably government over the state of education in Uttar Pradesh when he recalled the episode. The former CM acknowledged he too was responsible. The then-sitting CM, Akhilesh, was seeking a second consecutive 5-year-term.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics