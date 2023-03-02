Now, govt school students to get textbook with ‘notebook’ pages

Mumbai: Beginning with the academic year 2023-24, all the government schools in the state will have textbooks with a few ‘notebook pages’ (ruled pages) attached and will be made available on a pilot basis. This is being done to reduce the weight of school bags. A Government Resolution (GR) about this was released on Thursday. HT Image

This scheme will be implemented in all the textbooks from Class 3 to Class 10. In these textbooks, at the end of each chapter, one or two ruled pages will be attached. These pages are for students to note down important points in the class. A decision in this regard was taken last October.

As per the GR, these new books will be available for students in all government schools, schools run by the civic body, and aided schools in the state. Class 1 and Class 2 textbooks will also be prepared in four parts and will include pages for practice as required.

The new textbooks will be available in four installments for the academic year 2023–24. GR also said that the increase in the price of paper would affect the price of books. Therefore, new textbooks will increase the cost of books.

Regular textbooks will be available to students in classes 3 through 10 in private and unaided schools. “If there is a benefit from this scheme in government schools, and if there is a demand for the inclusion of blank pages in such textbooks in the future, these pages will be included in the textbook from the next academic year,” said GR.