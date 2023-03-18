Now, metro riders can park their vehicles at five bus depot

Mumbai: Riders of Metro-2A and Metro-7 Lines can breathe a sigh of relief as they will get an option to park their vehicles at five bus depots near metro stations from March 18. HT Image

The bus depots of Oshiwara, Goregaon West, Malad West, Magathane and Vazira Naka, Borivali have been identified for parking purposes. In total, 483 vehicles can be parked at these five locations. This facility will solve the need for last-mile connectivity for commuters and also save travel time.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has tied up with the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking (BEST) for this pilot project wherein for the first time depots will be utilised for the purpose of parking vehicles of outsiders for the stipulated time period.

These parking lots are made available through the app called “Park +”. More than 400 parking spaces will be available at these five depots (see box). The tariff seems to be reasonably priced at ₹20 for 2-wheelers and ₹30 for four-wheelers for the first 3 hours. After this, the charges will be ₹25 for two-wheelers and ₹40 for four-wheelers for 6 hours.

Sources in MMRDA said that one of the complaints that they have received is about parking and last-mile connectivity. As part of the plan to enhance last-mile connectivity, the BEST is operating AC buses on the route from Mira Road Station East and Magathane Depot that connects Dahisar, Ovaripada and Rashtriya Udyan metro stations.

“As space isn’t available below the metro stations, we have tied up with BEST which will provide parking space. It is not mandatory that they should board the metro train after parking their vehicle inside the bus depot. This is an additional facility provided to people as metro stations are within walking distance from these bus depots. As a pilot project, five locations have been identified,” said an official from MMRDA.

With this, Mumbaiites will be able to commute from their residence or workplace to the metro station with ease as they will not have to rely on public transport for the same. They can take their own vehicle, park and board the metro train.

“Making these parking lots available is a big value addition that will help commuters save travel time. We are looking for avenues that can be added alongside Mumbai metro which will bolster the whole travel ecosystem benefiting the commuters,” said SVR Srinivas, CMD, MMMOCL.

Parking locations

126 vehicles at Magathane

115 vehicles at Oshiwara

116 vehicles at Goregaon West

86 vehicles at Malad West

40 vehicles at Borivali West