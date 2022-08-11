Now, Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport commuters can swipe debit, credit cards to buy bus tickets
Commuters boarding the Navi Mumbai Municipal Transport (NMMT) buses in Navi Mumbai can soon swipe their debit or credit card to purchase bus tickets.
Moreover, the mobility cards that can, until now, be swiped only in 25% buses that have the ticketing machines, will now be extended to 100% NMMT buses. The initiatives are part of upgrading the Integrated Intelligent Transport Management System (IITMS) to provide effective services to the commuters.
Abhijit Bangar, NMMC commissioner, who conducted a review meeting with NMMT general manager, Yogesh Kaduskar, has given directives for improvement in the system to provide additional services to the passengers.
At present, NMMT has 250 machines for use of national common mobility cards. Commuters buy tickets from the conductor despite having the card.
Bangar said, “NMMT has been implementing IITMS since 2017, but an upgrade in the system is needed to make it more user-friendly. We are now working on increasing the number of machines used to swipe the cards and install them in all the civic buses. Another priority is to implement a system to allow passengers with any bank debit or credit card to be able to purchase tickets while travelling by NMMT buses.”
He added that the department is also studying the daily NMMT depot-wise report with details of bus frequency, revenue and ridership to conduct a comparative analysis.
“This analysis will be used to ensure quality service and ensure that passenger facility benchmarks are adhered to. I have asked for submission of a report on monthly and annual load factors in each NMMT depot. Load factor is very significant as it helps in date-wise, route-wise and frequency-wise analysis. The process to calculate this load will be automated and integrated in the IITMS software,” Bangar said.
He claimed that a better user-friendly service will help increase the revenue for the transport body.
-
2 swine flu deaths reported in a week in Kalyan Dombivli
Two swine flu deaths were reported from Kalyan-Dombivli in a week while the number of cases reported since June is 48. The health department of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation claimed that the figures are likely to increase in the coming days. The two who died are an 85-year-old man from Dombivli and a 51-year-old woman from Kalyan. Thane city reported 227 cases of swine flu from July 1 to August 10.
-
Thane Mental Hospital to start Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing
The Thane Mental Hospital will start a Diploma course in Psychiatric Nursing. Having trained nurses with psychiatric specialisation will also benefit in quick rehabilitation of patients at the mental hospital. The State Government will allocate staff for the course. Meanwhile, the furniture-related work has commenced and the hospital will be procuring all essentials to set up the basic facilities. There will be a lecture hall, principal room and staff room within the mental hospital.
-
18 students from Pune clear National Talent Search Examination
As many as 18 students from Pune district have cleared the National Talent Search Examination (NTSE) 2019-20. NTSE is a national-level scholarship exam conducted by the National Centre for Education and Research. NTSE scholars are provided with a scholarship of ₹1,250 per month for students of Class 11 and Class 12. And for graduation and higher studies, the Indian government provides a scholarship of ₹2,000 per month to these scholars.
-
Former BJP MLA Baburao Pacharne passes away at 71
Former Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pune district, Baburao Pacharne (71), died in a private hospital here on Thursday following a prolonged illness, sources close to Pacharne said. Pacharne was BJP's face in Pune rural part and he was an MLA in 2014. Pacharne had contested the Shirur assembly constituency in the district six times and represented it as a legislator twice - from 2004 to 2009 and from 2014 to 2019.
-
Rupee Coop Bank depositors’ association to hold mega meet, seek legal recourse for economic justice
On Wednesday, the Reserve Bank of India announced it had cancelled the banking licence of the beleaguered Pune-based Rupee Cooperative Bank, and directed the Registrar of Cooperative Societies to liquidate the bank. What does this mean for over five lakh depositors? To chalk out a plan of action, the depositors will hold a mega meet at the bank headquarters on Friday.
