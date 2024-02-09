Now, pre-primary, primary kids can catch up on sleep, start school at 9 am

Mumbai All private and government schools in Maharashtra have been asked to change the timings of the pre-primary and primary sections (lower KG to Class 4). Classes will now start at 9am and school will give over at 2pm. A GR to this effect was issued by the state government on Thursday. This has not gone down well with school managements and parents, especially the latter who have to reorganise their schedules. The GR has also mandated that the change causes no disturbance in the prescribed teaching hours for the remaining classes as per the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009.

The new schedule, which will be implemented for the 2024-25 academic year, comes on the back Governor Ramesh Bais’s statement in December 2023 that young children suffer from sleep deprivation as they have to attend early morning classes.

Following this, school education minister Deepak Kesarkar had initiated a study through the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) on making suitable changes in the timings of various schools in the state. Education experts, administrators and parents expressed their views on this through a Google link made available to record their feedback, before the decision was taken.

Meanwhile, school managements and parents have expressed anxiety over this decision. Swati Popat Vats, president, Early Childhood Association and Association for Primary Education and Research said, “Schools will respect the GR, but they will have to deal with the logistics of reworking the school bus timings and introducing the second shift for secondary and senior school students. On the other hand, working parents insist on an early time so that their children can go to school before they go to work.”

She further added that their members are waiting for Maharashtra government to change the entry age of nursery to three years as the present age of entry at 2.5 years is unhealthy and a cause for concern.

Kavita Agarwal, chairperson of Members of International Schools Association (MISA) said, “In a city like Mumbai most schools are running in two sessions – from 7 am to 12 noon and 12:30pm to 5:30pm -- due to space crunch. It is very difficult to realign the timing for some schools. Instead of making it mandatory the government should ask school managements and PTS to decide on the matter.”

Sunita George, principal of Bombay Scottish School, Mahim, appreciated the move but expressed concern for the parents. “Our classes start afternoon. But in a city like Mumbai, it is difficult for both schools and parents to push the school timings. Instead of doing this the government must spread awareness among parents and students about the importance of early to bed, early to rise which is pragmatic,” she said.

Member of legislative council (MLC) Kapil Patil welcomed this decision saying the government must ensure that the decision does not affect academic hours of the students.