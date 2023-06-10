Nurse tapes NICU baby’s mouth to prevent it from crying

Mumbai: A nurse from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) run Savitribai Phule Maternity Home in Bhandup has been suspended as she had allegedly taped a newborn’s mouth, admitted in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU).

The newborn was recovering from jaundice at the NICU. The mother of the infant, Priya Kamble, 25, had delivered her son on May 25. She alleged when she went to check up on her baby at 11 pm on June 2, she found him and a few others lying in a similar state. “I was shocked. When I asked the nurse, Savita Bhoir, she said she had taped up my son’s mouth to prevent him for crying,” Kamble said. (HT PHOTO)

The newborn was recovering from jaundice at the NICU. The mother of the infant, Priya Kamble, 25, had delivered her son on May 25. She alleged when she went to check up on her baby at 11 pm on June 2, she found him and a few others lying in a similar state. “I was shocked. When I asked the nurse, Savita Bhoir, she said she had taped up my son’s mouth to prevent him for crying,” Kamble said. “I went to feed him at the NICU as the doctor had advised that I do so every two hours. But the nurse asked me to return only at 8am the next day.”

Kamble immediately called her family who sought help from Jagruti Patil, an ex-corporator. With Patil on the scene, a midnight drama ensued at the hospital and the Kambles insisted that the newborn and mother be discharged immediately, although against medical advice.

“The CCTV footage will prove what is taking place in the NICU. My baby’s crib was very close to one of the cameras. I request corrective measures be taken immediately,” said Kamble.

This is not the first time the hospital has drawn attention on itself for negligence. In December 2022, four infants died in a week in the hospital’s NICU. The incident came up in the state assembly, with then leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis demanding action against the hospital’s senior staff for negligence. Fadnavis underlined how no action was taken against them despite its AC unit malfunctioning after a short circuit. Eknath Shinde, who was then state urban development minister, suspended the medical officer and set up an inquiry.

After the recent incident, Patil submitted a letter to the BMC ward officer asking him to look into the questionable behaviours of the nurses in the hospital’s NICU.

“I received a call from the distressed family who asked for my intervention to help them seek a discharge from the hospital. When I arrived in the night, I found there was no doctor and the concerned nurse’s shift was over. The next morning, the hospital administration said it will look into the matter. I was told they have suspended one of the two nurses and the other has been given a warning,” said Patil.

Dr Atish Laddad, co-founder of Indian Paediatric Network Ltd, who manages the NICU by providing manpower, such as doctors and nurses, said they have not found anything incriminating in the CCTV footage, which will be submitted to BMC soon.

“Since the mother has complained, we have asked the nurse to not come till the inquiry is complete,” said Dr Laddad.

The 20 bed NICU caters to the critical needs of BMC’s 28 maternity hospitals. The Indian Paediatric Network Ltd, along with the civic body, has been managing the NICU on a PPP model since August 2021. Since then, 1143 babies have been treated at the NICU.

Dr Mangala Gomare, executive health officer, BMC, did not respond to HT’s calls or message.

