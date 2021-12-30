New Year gatherings banned in open, closed spaces in Mumbai from today till Jan 7

Authorities in Mumbai imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 across the city from Thursday till January 7 because of the rising cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) fuelled by the Omicron variant.

According to an order issued by the Mumbai Police on Thursday, New Year celebrations and gatherings are banned in any open or closed spaces.

All New Year celebrations, programmes, functions and gatherings in any closed or open space, including hotels, restaurants, banquet halls, bars, pubs, orchestras, resorts, clubs and rooftops, the order said.

Trains, buses and private cars may ply as per the current guidelines and norms in Mumbai.

These restrictions have been imposed to prevent danger to human life, for the health and safety of people and to curtail transmission of Covid-19, the order added.

People found violating the police order, shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860, in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable, according to deputy commissioner of police (operations) S Chaitanya.

Previously, Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) was imposed in the city from December 16 till December 31.

Mumbai, just like the whole of Maharashtra is under a night curfew from 9pm till 6am along with restrictions on public functions. Hotels, spas and theatres can continue to remain open with 50% of their capacity.

On Wednesday, Mumbai saw another spike in its daily Covid-19 tally after 2,445 cases pushed the cumulative count to 775,476. One patient succumbed to the virus on Wednesday and now the death toll of the city is at 16,375.

The city also reported 53 cases of Omicron on Wednesday, which pushed the total cases of the new variant to 137.

