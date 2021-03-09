IND USA
Sherlyn Chopra. (HT archive)
Obscene video case: Bombay HC grants pre-arrest bail to Sherlyn Chopra

The court has directed the actor to cooperate with the investigation, be at the police station every day from March 15-17, and asked the police to report to it on March 23
By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:48 AM IST

The Bombay high court on Monday granted interim anticipatory bail to actor Sherlyn Chopra in connection with a case registered against her by Mumbai Police’s cyber cell based on a complaint about obscene videos uploaded on the internet. In case Chopra is arrested in the case, she will be released on a personal bond of 25,000 and two solvent sureties in same amount, said the court.

The court has directed the actor to cooperate with the investigation, be at the police station every day from March 15-17, and asked the police to report to it on March 23, which is the next date of hearing.

The bench of justice P D Naik heard the anticipatory bail application filed by the actor through advocate Charanjeet Chanderpal in the case registered last year.

In her petition, the actor claimed that the content was made for a UK-based company which provided it to users on pay per view platforms and the material available on free-to-view platforms was pirated. She claimed did not have any knowledge about who did it and hence, could not be held guilty.

The police told the court that as a part of their inquiry, they wanted to interrogate the director of photography who had shot the scenes of the film which became the basis of the complaint. They said that unless Chopra shared the details with them, they would not be able to get to the root of the obscene content which was available on free-to-view platforms.

Chopra approached the court after failing to respond to the police summons following the complaint and hence she apprehended that she maybe arrested when she went to the police station.

