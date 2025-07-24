NAVI MUMBAI: In a chilling case of an obsession turning fatal, a 35-year-old man was murdered in Vashi, allegedly by a 21-year-old youth after the victim’s wife rejected the accused’s one-sided romantic advances. Obsessed with woman, youth kills husband

The murder was uncovered after the woman reported her husband missing. Fatima Abubakar Mandal filed a complaint on July 22 after her husband, Abubakar Suhad Ali Mandal, did not return home.

She told the Vashi police that the accused, Aminur Ali Ahmed Ali Maulla, had been harassing her for several months. He had badgered her repeatedly with marriage proposals, which she had turned down. When matters escalated, her husband decided to have a word with Aminur.

Police said that Aminur, consumed by one-sided infatuation, grew enraged after repeated rejections. When Abubakar learnt about the harassment, he decided to confront the accused on his way to work but he never returned home. Suspecting Aminur had something to do with her husband’s disappearance, Fatima contacted him. He allegedly told her that her husband “would never return”. “This raised suspicions,” said assistant commissioner of police Adinath Budhwant.

Police then arrested Aminur. They said Abubakar and Aminur, originally from Kolkata, were known to each other. On the day he was killed, Abubakar had gone to confront Aminur at his home. “The confrontation escalated into violence, during which the accused allegedly struck the victim on the head with a spade, killing him. The post-mortem report revealed grievous injury caused to the head,” said a police officer.

Further interrogation and CCTV footage revealed that Aminur had placed the body in a sack, transported it on his scooter, and dumped it inside a marshy area in a creek. To cover his tracks, he disposed of the victim’s clothes and valuables near the Vashi toll naka.

“The accused is a student, whereas the victim is a labourer. The accused was known to the family and used to visit them and even play with their two kids,” said Budhwant.

A case has been registered under section 103 (1) (murder) and 238 (disappearance of evidence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Aminur has been remanded to police custody till July 28.