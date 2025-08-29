On Mumbai local, man masturbates next to woman passenger, claims viral video

A man was purportedly seen masturbating next to a woman passenger on a local train in Mumbai. The Mumbai Police has taken cognisance of the incident after a video went viral on social media. The man recording it alerted the female passenger on the local train, asking her if she could move to another seat.(AP/Representational)

The purported clip shows the man sitting in a train seat with a bag on his lap. He was seated next to a woman passenger. Another passenger seated opposite shot the video.

A few seconds into the clip, the man recording it alerted the woman passenger, asking her if she could move to another seat.

"Can you sit somewhere else?" the man repeated twice, looking at the woman, adding, "He is masturbating seeing you".

The video then shows the woman confronting the alleged accused, asking him what he is doing on the train. The clip subsequently shows the woman passenger hitting and slapping him.

The accused passenger eventually got off the train.

While many condemned the alleged accused's actions on X, others argued there was "no evidence" that he had been masturbating on the seat.

Reacting to the clip on X, the Mumbai Police said, "We are forwarding this to the railway police for further action."

In 2017, the Government railway police (GRP) filed a complaint against a man after a woman alleged that he had masturbated on a local train.

She had alleged that the man flashed at her and masturbated, looking at her from another compartment. At the Kandivali station, the man allegedly got off his compartment and approached the ladies' compartment where there were six women, including the complainant.

"I stood up and walked towards the door. He told me he would rape me," the woman had said in a Facebook post in 2017. She had also alleged that when she tried to speak to the helpline, the official cut the call instead of promising to take action.