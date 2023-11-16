close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News / One held, minor detained in Bihar for woman’s murder

One held, minor detained in Bihar for woman’s murder

ByNK Gupta
Nov 16, 2023 07:54 AM IST

A man has been arrested and a juvenile detained in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman in Ulhasnagar, India. The third suspect is still at large. The woman was allegedly killed due to an illicit relationship with the juvenile, who's father had objected to the relationship. The suspects dumped her body in a nullah.

Ulhasnagar: A man was arrested, and a juvenile was detained by the property cell of the Thane crime branch in connection with the murder of a 22-year-old woman whose body was dumped in a nullah on Haji Malang Road. The third accused is still absconding.

HT Image
HT Image

On October 27, the deceased was identified as Menaka Kumari Rawani, who lived with a juvenile at Aadivli village in Ambernath. Her body was found dumped in a nullah at Haji Malang Road, which falls under the jurisdiction of Hill Line police station after a local alerted the police, said police sources.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The body was sent to the Central hospital for a post-mortem. The police suspected that she may have been strangulated before her body was dumped in the nullah.

Upon scanning the CCTV footage, the police spotted three suspicious men moving in the area.

With the help of tracing their mobile location, they found that they were in the Buxar district of Bihar.

Anil Jagtap, senior police inspector, Hill Line police station, said, “We formed a team and dispatched it to Bihar and with the help of Bihar police, we found the location of the accused, Naga Yadav, 28, and he was arrested on November 7”.

During interrogation, Yadav revealed that Rawani was in an illicit relationship with a juvenile and the juvenile’s father had an objection to the relationship as she was from a lower caste.

Upset over the relationship, the minor’s father along with his son and Yadav conspired to kill her and decided to dump her body in a hilly area at Haji Malang, said police sources. Later, the boy was arrested in Bihar on November 11. After the police realised, he was a minor, they detained him and produced him before the Juvenile Justice Board. He was placed in a correction home in Bhiwandi. The juvenile’s father is still on the run.

“The deceased woman and the juvenile were in a relationship for the past year. We learned that in the past few months, they had heated arguments, and the boy informed his father, who later committed the offence and fled from the city. We have launched a search for the father, and we will soon nab him,” Jagtap said.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out