One killed, one injured after car hits electric pole

Thane: A man was killed and another injured after their car reportedly hit an electric pole on Ghodbunder Road at Chitalsar of Manpada in Thane West in the early hours of Wednesday. Thane, India - March 01, 2023: Mangled remains of a car due to an accident in which one person was killed and another seriously injured after the driver lost control and hit a pillar early morning, at Manpada, on Ghodbunder Road, in Thane, India, on Wednesday, March 01, 2023. (Praful Gangurde/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

The deceased was identified as Padam Meghani, 25, a resident of Mulund.

As per the police, Meghani lost control over the car while they were heading from Ghodbunder to Thane.

The disaster management cell of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) received a call from the fire control room that a car had hit an electric pole.

Followed by this, Kapurbawdi police personnel, disaster management cell team, 108 ambulance and fire brigade rushed to the spot.

The duo was taken to a nearby hospital. Meghani was declared dead at the hospital, while Soumitra Dhara, 22, a resident of Thane, suffered injuries on his right hand and the right side of the body.

“We will check if it is a case of drink and drive, and if the vehicle was speeding. The relatives of both have been informed about the accident and we have initiated an investigation,” a police officer said.

