One positive for Chikungunya in Palghar, 4 others suspected
Mumbai One person has tested positive for Chikungunya and four others are suspected in Khadkoli village of Palghar district. The blood samples of the four have been sent for analysis to a government lab in Dahanu and the report is expected to arrive on Monday.
The health department has rushed to the village with a population of 1,023 residents to contain the spread of the vector-borne disease. Dr Abhijit Khandare, taluka medical officer (TMO), said that four people from the village came down with fever and joint pain last week and are currently undergoing treatment.
“We rushed our teams to the village as soon as we got to know about the symptoms. After we receive the report, we will take more steps to contain the outbreak to the area,” the officer said.
Khandare further said that the virus is usually reported in urban areas, where fresh water is stored. “It is not so common in the tribal areas, especially because they don’t have the habit of storing water, but we are not taking any risk. We have started the Information Communication Education (ICE) campaign for vector-borne diseases in the village to create awareness,” he added. They have also started door-to-door surveys to find any other patients.
“We have advised the tribals to not store water and maintain cleanliness to prevent mosquito breeding. We are also monitoring their health closely,” he said and added that the local gram panchayat will conduct fogging in 207 households.
Chikungunya is a viral infection spread by an infected Aedes Aegypti mosquito. In addition to excruciating joint pain, fever and rashes, the infection also causes joint swelling, headache, nausea and fatigue. Its pain-related symptoms are similar to rheumatoid arthritis. Patients generally do not require hospitalisation and mortality is very rare.
The symptoms of Chikungunya are similar to dengue, thus there is a chance of misdiagnosis if it is not tested on time. The disease also leads to reduced platelet count and causes severe dehydration, said the medico and added that treatment includes intravenous fluids, antipyretics, anti-inflammatory and disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs.
-
Youth tossed into Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge
PUNE In a bizarre incident, a 15-year-old boy was pushed into the Mula river from Bopodi railway bridge at around 10.30 am on Saturday, said officials. According to officials, her son, clung to the water grass and was rescued by two persons using a boat. His mother Dorothy LR Sham has lodged a complaint at Khadki police station. A case under IPC 307 (attempt to murder) has been filed.
-
Former finance secy asks for PPP model in health sector
PUNE Former union finance secretary Vijay Kelkar has stressed the need for a public-private partnership in the healthcare sector. According to Kelkar, given the huge challenge of meeting the needs of public health, it is necessary to harness the advantages of the PPP model. Kelkar was addressing the members of Pune Obstetricians & Gynaecologists Society as the chief guest of the installation ceremony of the new managing committee on Saturday.
-
Jahangirpuri violence ‘conspirator’ Ansar involved in two assault cases: Police
The Delhi Police has claimed to have arrested Ansar, one of the conspirators of the Jahangirpuri violence in Delhi that broke out between two groups during a religious procession on Saturday evening, and 13 others. According to the police, Ansar was found to be previously involved in two cases of assault. The police also arrested 21-year-old Md Aslam who allegedly fired a bullet that hit a sub-inspector, according to news agency PTI.
-
Haridwar: 114 people booked for stone pelting on Hanuman Jayanti Shobha yatra
The Haridwar police on Sunday booked 114 people at Bhagwanpur police station after stones were pelted on religious procession (Shoba Yatra) being carried out on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti at Danda Jalalpur village in the district on Saturday late evening, police said. Communal tension prevailed in Bhagwanpur block of Haridwar district as members of a particular community pelted stones on a religious procession at Danda Jalalpur village.
-
Minors, kids involved in Jahangirpuri clash? Child rights body NCPCR takes note
In one of the videos, a mob is seen pelting stones on what looks like a residential complex. Hindustan Times could not verify the authenticity of the clips. Also Read 'Report suspicious activities': Delhi Police's appeal to people after Jahangirpuri violence The Delhi Police have arrested a total of 14 accused thus far, one of whom, Ansar, is believed to be one of the conspirators, while a second, Aslam, opened fire from his pistol.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics