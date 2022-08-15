Only 20% FYJC aspirants confirm admission in four days, deadline on Wednesday

Mumbai: Blame it on the long weekend and travel plans or students refusing to alter their college preference, just 20% first-year junior college (FYJC) aspirants from the second merit list have confirmed admissions until Monday.

College principals have attributed this low admission acceptance to students travelling during the long weekend.

“Many admission confirmations happened on Thursday, August 12, when the second merit list was announced. Since Friday, a very small number of students have completed the process, and we fear that they will wait till the last day to upload the necessary documents to confirm admissions. That could become chaotic,” said the principal of a suburban college.

The second merit list was released by the office of the deputy director of education (DyDE) on August 12, where 69,691 students were allotted seats.

Out of these, 15,121 were allotted seats in the college of their first preference, followed by 13,566 and 10,239 students being placed in the college of second and third preference, respectively.

These students have time until August 17, Wednesday, to confirm their seats. However, as of August 15, of the 69,691 students allotted seats, only 14,114 have confirmed their admissions. “Many students are very clear that they will only confirm admission if they are assured of a seat in the course and bifocal subject of their choice. It is surprising how many students are ready to forgo a seat in the hope of admissions to colleges of their choice later,” said Naresh Chandra, director (education), BK Birla College, Kalyan.

Admissions to FYJC seats were delayed by a few weeks this year as the DyDE waited for class 10 results of all school education boards to be released before starting the process. After the last of the results were announced in the last week of August, registrations for FYJC admissions commenced and the first merit list was announced on August 3. In the first round announced on August 3, over 1.39 lakh students were allotted seats and nearly 75,000 of these students had confirmed admissions.

At present, nearly 55% of the seats in junior colleges across the city remain vacant. “Many students are aware that they can apply for seats in a college of their choice under the management quota, so until they are happy with their seat allotment, they will not confirm their admission. This trend, while it does work out for some, does become chaotic for colleges because the admissions process keeps getting lengthier,” said Pooja Ramchandani, principal of HR College, Churchgate.

What’s the scenario?

Total seat intake--3.71 lakh

Total student registration--2.47 lakh

Number of students allotted seats in first round on August 3--1.39 lakh

Total students confirmed admission after first round--67,668

Number of students allotted seats in second round on August 12--69,691

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON