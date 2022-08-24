Only 20% of buildings audited followed fire safety norms
The fire brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found that safety norms were being violated in most of the buildings in the city
Are Mumbai's high-rises essentially fire traps? The fire brigade of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has found that safety norms were being violated in most of the buildings in the city.
Chief minister Eknath Shinde told the state legislative council that the BMC fire brigade had checked 346 buildings between November 2021 and April 2022 to assess if fire safety norms were being followed. “It was found that only 60 buildings adhered to safety norms and 286 buildings didn’t...,” Shinde said in a written reply to a question by Manisha Kayande (Shiv Sena) and others on Wednesday.
The BMC has already initiated action against these 286 buildings. Of these, 256 have taken the necessary fire safety measures within the deadline that was laid down for them. The period of the notices issued to 25 buildings is yet to expire and for five buildings, penal action is being taken under the relevant provisions of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention and Life Safety Measures Act, 2006.
On January 22, a fire in a building at Tardeo in south Mumbai led to nine people losing their lives and 21 getting injured. In December 2017, a fire at the Kamala Mills complex caused the death of 14 people and injuries to several others.
Bomb hoax call to five-star hotel: Two men from Vapi arrested
Police have arrested two men from Gujarat's Vapi for allegedly making a bomb hoax call to a five-star hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International airport and later demanding a ransom of ₹5 crore. The duo, Vikram Singh, 22, and hail from Bihar, 20, Yeshu Singh and do odd jobs for a living. Another team started tracking the locations of the phone numbers. They thereafter searched for the hotel's front desk number on the internet.
Man asks employee to look for another job, gets stabbed multiple times
Mumbai A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his employer and a colleague after Shah asked him to find another job. According to the police, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 2 pm at Om Steel Solutions Pvt Ltd in Andheri (W). Maulik Shah, 58, who owns the firm, and one of his employees, Satish Pawar, were stabbed by another a resident of Charkop, 35, employee Omkar Gangan.
Smartphone found with woman prisoner in Indore jail; probe on, guard suspended
A smartphone has been recovered from a 35-year-old woman lodged as an undertrial in the district prison of Madhya Pradesh's Indore, where Payal was shifted from New Delhi's Tihar Jail three months ago, an official said on Wednesday. Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said a probe has been ordered into the incident and a detailed report sought from officials within 24 hours. During interrogation, the accused claimed she was an engineering graduate, Central Jail's Superintendent Alka Sonkar, who is investigating the phone recovery matter said.
Fraud poses as customs official, cheats at least 11 of ₹48 lakh
Mumbai A Bhandup resident has been arrested for allegedly cheating at least 11 people to the tune of ₹48 lakh by posing as a customs officer and promising to get them vehicles seized by the department at throwaway prices. The accused has offences registered against him in three more police stations in Maharashtra, and the number of his victims is expected to rise as the investigation proceeds.
Kejriwal calls spl House session, to meet AAP MLAs too amid horse-trading claims
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government on Wednesday called a special session of the Assembly on Friday amid a political row over claims that the BJP is trying to lure Kejriwal's' party's MLAs. The AAP and the BJP have been at loggerheads - first over the issue of freebies, then over CBI raids on party leader and Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.
