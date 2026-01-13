Only capability, not community, will decide Mumbai mayor: Congress

MUMBAI: Amid a shower of rose petals from balconies and fireworks bursting on narrow roads, the Indian National Congress on Monday staged a high-voltage rally that wound its way from Minara Masjid to Nagpada junction, turning the heart of South Mumbai into a sea of party flags and slogans ahead of the upcoming civic polls. Mumbai, India - Jan. 12, 2026: Telengana cabinet minister Modh Azharuddin along with MP Imran Pratapgrahi and MLA Amin Patel in congress rally for BMC election at Minara Masjid in Mumbai, India, on Monday, January 12, 2026. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/Hindustan Times) (Anshuman Poyrekar/HT Photo)

Local MLA Amin Patel led the show of strength, accompanied by former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin and minority welfare minister and Rajya Sabha MP Imran Partapgarhi, who addressed supporters from an open van.

Sharing the platform were Congress candidates contesting wards 213 to 224, including Ruksana Patel, Naseema Javed Juneja, Prithvi Jain, Sonal Parmar and Dhyanraj Nikam being garlanded and gifted shawls from local residents.

As the rally made its way through predominantly Muslim neighbourhoods, the air reverberated with chants such as ‘Humare neta kaisa ho? Amin Patel jaisa ho’ (How should our leader be? Just like Amin Patel) and ‘Kyun padhe ho chakkar mein, koi nahi hai takkar mein’ (Why bother contesting, there is no worthy opponent) reflecting a confident pitch ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Their choice to begin the rally at Minara Masjid chowk was symbolic. Patel reminded supporters of the chowk’s historic significance, noting that Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Jawaharlal Nehru and Maulana Azad had once addressed a joint meeting there, and that the site bore witness to sacrifices during the freedom struggle.

Launching a scathing attack on the former ruling parties of the civic body, Patel said, “In the BMC for the last 25 years we have had a corrupt sarkar.” He added that the undivided Shiv Sena had taken advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic to carry out the alleged ‘khichdi scam’ where BMC funds were allegedly misappropriated while trying to provide food to stranded migrants.

Patel added that elections should remain open and competitive, saying, “In Mumbai, every party should contest the elections. I will never pressure any candidate to withdraw from contesting as people decide who should emerge the winner.”

On the often-raised question of which community the Congress mayor would belong to, Patel dismissed the question outright. “Congress’ stand is clear. It has a secular agenda. Mumbai’s mayor will be a Mumbaikar, a Mumbai voter. We will not get into a debate about the mayor being from one community or another. Only the one who is capable will become the mayor of Mumbai,” he said. Targeting past scandals, he added, “We don’t want khichdi chor, PPE kit and bodybags chor. We want a mayor who will visit BMC schools and hospitals and interact with kids and patients.”

Azharuddin echoed the sentiment, reiterating that speculations about the Congress being a ‘community-based’ party were misplaced. “Responding to questions about a community-based mayor is futile. India is a democratic country and anyone can become a mayor. One shouldn’t dwell on such thoughts,” he said.

Asked about the possibility of post-poll alliances, Patel ruled out a return to the old arrangements with Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). “Congress doesn’t need to return to an alliance with anybody,” he said, expressing confidence that the party’s current understanding with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi and others would be sufficient to secure the mayor’s post. He went a step further, predicting that Congress would cross the 100-seat mark in the BMC.

Returning to governance issues, Patel accused the civic administration of failing to provide basic amenities despite its massive budget. “In the last 25 years the BMC was unable to provide basic amenities like a glass of clean drinking water and good roads. Schools lack proper educational facilities and civic hospitals are short of medicines,” he said, adding, “Shoes are torn, school bags have broken straps. It (BMC) has more than a ₹75,000-crore budget but doesn’t even do work worth ₹75.”

Signalling a tactical shift, Patel highlighted Ward 221 in Mumbadevi, a BJP stronghold for over 25 years, where the Congress has fielded Prithvi Jain, president of the Metal and Stainless Steel Association, against Akash Purohit, son of former five-time MLA Raj Purohit. Jain, Patel said, was chosen for his secular credentials and social work, underlining the Congress’s attempt to breach entrenched bastions with a renewed narrative.