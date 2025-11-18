Opening of Bal Thackeray memorial pushed to mid-2026

MUMBAI: The opening of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray’s memorial at the erstwhile mayor’s bungalow on Veer Savarkar Marg will be delayed by about six months and is likely to be inaugurated only by mid-2026. Mumbai, India – 17, Nov 2025: Shivsena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut offering prayers to Balasaheb Thackeray on his death anniversary at his memorial at Shivaji park, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, Nov 17, 2025. (Photo by Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

Subhash Desai, senior Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and secretary of the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust, on Monday confirmed that the work was delayed and the opening would have to be rescheduled. The trust was earlier planning to open the structure to the public around January 23, 2026, the beginning of Thackeray’s birth centenary.

“The civil work and landscaping is over,” said Desai. “The team that will put together an audiovisual presentation of Balasaheb’s life will start its work on January 23, 2026. We will use audio visual shows, some murals, significant pictures and also showcase some of his important possessions. The work will take six months but the museum will be inaugurated before his 100th anniversary. We are planning to celebrate the centenary year in a big way.”

The state government allocated ₹400 crore for the project, with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) as the implementing agency. Of the ₹400 crore, ₹250 crore was earmarked for Phase 1 and the rest for Phase 2.

The memorial is being built in two phases, and following the latest developments, both phases could open together. Abha Narain Lambah, the project’s designer and management consultant, who is working alongside Tata Projects, said that Phase 2 was currently in the works. “Our design is ready,” she said. “The second phase, which is about the content, technology and the narrative elements that will make up the immersive experience, is being crafted. MMRDA is appointing a contractor for that.”

The memorial is being built as a unique underground design so as not to crowd the view of the bungalow. A ‘double-wall flask’ design has been employed to prevent water leakage, and an underground water tank system or ‘kund’ has been constructed to manage rainwater. The landscaping has been completed, with more trees added to the garden rather than being cut.

The entrance leads to a 60,000-square-feet interpretation centre constructed a few metres below. This will house archival material on Thackeray, his artistic works and books on him, and a meeting room. There is also an administrative building and a security cabin.

A project that has seen constant delays after its initial conception post Thackeray’s death in 2012, the work order for Phase 1 was given in March 2021. This part of the project forms the base of the memorial, beginning with a restoration of the heritage structure, which remains the centrepiece of the 602.39-square-metre plot in Shivaji Park.

The memorial is being overseen by the Balasaheb Thackeray National Memorial Public Trust, which has been reconstituted with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray as its chairperson. After becoming chief minister in 2019, Thackeray had resigned as the chairperson.