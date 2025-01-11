Navi Mumbai: A man operating an excavator died on Wednesday after the same vehicle toppled over him. An FIR was registered on Thursday where the deceased was the accused in the accident. Operator crushed under excavator while unloading it from trailer

The deceased is identified as Ajay Mangar Mahto, a 28-year-old main hailing from Jharkhand. He was hired as an operator of the excavator for a work undertaken by a private firm for the railways department.

According to the FIR, an excavator was transported in a trailer truck to a bridge adjacent to Karan Soneri Phata, a junction on road leading to Jasai where excavation work was underway. Mahto was tasked with unloading the excavator from the trailer truck. He climbed inside the excavator but while releasing it from the trailer, it became shaky. “He realised the vehicle will fall over, so he jumped out of the drivers’ cabin. But the vehicle began tilting and fell on him, killing him on the spot,” said an officer from Nhava Sheva police station.

The police registered a case against the deceased driver under section 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.