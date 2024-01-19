Opposition and ruling party leaders to oppose ‘Navi Dharavi’ at Mulund

MUMBAI: The state government’s proposal to relocate ineligible residents of Dharavi to Mulund on BMC land is facing strong opposition from both ruling party leaders and the opposition. Amid concerns about transforming Mulund East into ‘Navi Dharavi’ or ‘Naya Mumbra,’ political leaders have joined forces against the idea. “Don’t convert Mulund East into ‘Navi Dharavi’ or ‘Naya Mumbra’” urged BJP and opposition leaders to the chief minister and his deputies. Mumbai, India - July 9, 2020: A general view of Dharavi, a COVID-19 hotspot in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 9, 2020. (Photo by Satyabrata Tripathy/Hindustan Times) (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)

The housing department has written to the urban development department seeking the transfer of the two plots with total area of 64 acres located near the Octroi Naka in Mulund to build residential units for people affected by the Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP). This proposed colony in Mulund is part of several planned ‘Navi Dharavis’ aimed at resettling slum dwellers ineligible for free tenement rehabilitation. Following the release of the housing department’s letter urging the transfer of land in Mulund for the Dharavi project affected people, members from both the ruling party and the opposition have expressed their opposition to the proposal.

BJP leader Kirit Somaiya, who lives in Mulund East, said, “I request CM and Deputy CM Not to Convert Mulund East in ‘Navi Dharavi’ or ‘Naya Mumbra’. The housing ministry letter for the 64-acre land of Mulund East for rehabilitation of ineligible slum dwellers of Dharavi created confusion and fear among the residents of Mulund. Rehabilitation should be at various places and not more than 10,000 residents in 2000 flats at one place.”

Raju Korde, coordinator of the ‘Dharavi Bacho Andolan,’ expressed strong opposition to the relocation of ineligible Dharavi residents to any ‘Navi Dharavi,’ including Mulund. He emphasised the significance of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project Pvt Ltd (DRPPL) and the concessions offered by the state government to the Adani group for its implementation. Korde asserted that rehabilitation in free-of-cost homes should not be subject to eligibility criteria based on residence status. According to him, all individuals living in Dharavi on the survey day should be considered eligible for rehabilitation. Additionally, Korde questioned the accuracy of the housing department’s figures regarding ineligible residents, pointing out that the DRPPL plans to survey to determine eligibility, making it unclear how the housing department arrived at conclusions about ineligible residents before the survey even commenced.