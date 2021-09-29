Over 2.5 million vaccine doses administered in Mumbai in September, highest so far

Over 2.5 million vaccine doses were administered in September – the highest so far since the vaccination drive kicked off.

According to the data of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), 2,530,145 doses were administered between September 1 and 28 – 1,417,652 in civic-run centres, 1,014,231 in private hospitals and the remaining in state-run vaccination centres. The data also indicates that the supply to the corporation has been highest in September. There are a total 464 vaccination centres in the city, of which 305 are by the BMC, 20 by the state and 139 private hospitals. September did not witness suspension of vaccination drive owing to shortage of vaccine doses, like in August or months before that.

Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner, told HT, “We are expecting the supply will cross the 1.5-million mark in September. The vaccination is going at a good pace. Going by the current pace, we will vaccinate our entire target population by the end of October and all will be fully vaccinated by February 2022.”

The BMC targets to fully vaccinate 9.2 million adults. While the target is February 2022, BMC officials said the vaccination drive will continue post that. This is because children may get eligible by that and if the Central government allows, even booster doses may have to be administered.

The BMC got the second highest vaccine doses of (996,860) in August, 983,390 doses in July and 739,190 in June. In May, the BMC got 523,440 vaccine doses, 947,500 in April, 810,950 in March, 571,000 in February and 265,000 in January 2021. The vaccination drive kicked off in the city on January 16, 2021, with health care workers. This was followed by front-line workers, senior citizens, those between 45 and 59 and lastly those between 18 and 45 starting May 2021.