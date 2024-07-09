 Over 400 residents shifted to safer shelters in Panvel | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Over 400 residents shifted to safer shelters in Panvel

ByG Mohiuddin Jeddy
Jul 09, 2024 09:04 AM IST

: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has relocated more than 400 citizens to temporary shelters following severe flooding in the area and has deployed 1200 personnel to work around the clock

PANVEL: The Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC) has relocated more than 400 citizens to temporary shelters following severe flooding in the area and has deployed 1200 personnel to work around the clock. Panvel has been experiencing heavy rainfall since Saturday, resulting in widespread flooding, submerged houses, and waterlogging.

HT Image
HT Image

The civic body’s disaster management cell has been activated to provide relief. Municipal Commissioner Mangesh Chitale inspected the affected areas and held review meetings to ensure quick action. “We have shifted residents from flood-affected areas and those prone to landslides. We have provided them with food, tea, water, and medical care at the temporary shelters, along with security guards,” said Chitale.

To address the flooding, 27 pumps have been deployed to drain water in the low-lying Kalamboli region, 14 pumps in Kharghar, and 5 pumps in the Kharghar sub-division of Navade.

“We are coordinating with CIDCO to ensure that all their pumps at the sewerage treatment plant are operational. Currently, only four out of seven pumps are working, causing water from toilets to overflow into houses in Kalamboli. We are requesting CIDCO to hand over the plant to us at the earliest,” Chitale added.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
